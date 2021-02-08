Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 February 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the “Company”)

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 29 January 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Naspers Limited 8.80%
Sberbank 6.29%
Lukoil Holdings 4.92%
Norilsk Nickel 4.84%
Gazprom 4.52%
Al Rajhi Bank 4.36%
X5 Retail Group 3.87%
Prosus 3.03%
PZU 3.03%
Saudi Telecom 2.72%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 January 2021 was as follows:

Russia 35.50%
South Africa 26.34%
Saudi Arabia 15.09%
Turkey 6.14%
Poland 5.46%
Netherlands 3.03%
Greece 1.80%
Czechia 1.50%
Kuwait 1.03%
Cash & Equivalent 4.11%

   

For any enquiries please contact:
Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/07EXPERIAN : Response to media speculation in Brazil
PU
02/07KAZ MINERALS : Offer Document Posted
PU
02/07SEGRO : completes pioneering zero-carbon refurbishment at Premier Park, Park Royal
PU
02/07EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
02/07What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
RE
02/07Fitch retains Japan credit rating with negative outlook
RE
02/07STORA ENSO OYJ : Selfly Store by Stora Enso for automated and unmanned retail
PU
02/07ELECTROCOMPONENTS : Trading Update (Statement)
PU
02/07Stevens Gold Completes Claim Staking to Expand the Millennium Gold Property
NE
02/07SAMARKAND GROUP LIMITED : Intention to Float on -3-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ