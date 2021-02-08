Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

8 February 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the “Company”)

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 29 January 2021 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Naspers Limited 8.80% Sberbank 6.29% Lukoil Holdings 4.92% Norilsk Nickel 4.84% Gazprom 4.52% Al Rajhi Bank 4.36% X5 Retail Group 3.87% Prosus 3.03% PZU 3.03% Saudi Telecom 2.72%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 January 2021 was as follows:

Russia 35.50% South Africa 26.34% Saudi Arabia 15.09% Turkey 6.14% Poland 5.46% Netherlands 3.03% Greece 1.80% Czechia 1.50% Kuwait 1.03% Cash & Equivalent 4.11%

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69