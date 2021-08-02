Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/02/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02 August 2021

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares: Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
Date of purchase: 02 August 2021
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,000
Lowest price per share: 758.00 pence
Highest price per share: 760.00 pence
Discount: 12.90%
Trading venue: London
Aggregate volume per trading venue: 4,000
Weighted average price per trading venue: 759.00 pence

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,120,644 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove                 +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders’ approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.bemoplc.com.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pWPP : "WPP") (Form 6-K)
PU
12:52pOPEC Secretary General meets with IR Iran Ambassador to Nigeria
PU
12:52pMICROSOFT : Windows 365 now generally available
PU
12:52pIN CONFORMITY WITH THE DISCLOSURE GUIDANCE AND TRANSPARENCY RULES PROVISION 5.6.1, WE NOTIFY THE MARKET OF THE FOLLOWING : (Form 6-K)
PU
12:52pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : John O'Neill Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Assistant Vice President, Community Banking Relationship Manager
PU
12:52pAAREAL BANK : announces adverse non-recurring tax effect and informs about preliminary results for the second quarter
PU
12:52pPUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION 596/2014 (EU) - AAREAL BANK AG : Non-recurring tax effect burdens financial year 2021
PU
12:52pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 02-08-2021
PU
12:52pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions sur actions propres 02-08-2021
PU
12:52pNew Name, Improved Ordering Experience for Dallas-Area Delivery Service
GL
Latest news "Companies"