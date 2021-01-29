Barnier wants EU to step back from vaccine war with Britain -The Times

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief Brexit
negotiator, Michel Barnier, said he wants Brussels to step back
from a deepening row with Britain over the shortage of vaccines
in Europe, The Times reported.
Michel Barnier called for a "spirit of co-operation" if
Britain and the EU are to work together, the newspaper said
citing an interview.
Barnier's intervention came after the EU on Friday sought to
restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines through the Irish border
to the UK by invoking emergency clauses in the Brexit divorce
deal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his "grave
concerns" to EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen over
Brussels' attempts to restrict the export of the vaccines to
Northern Ireland, his office said.
Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin also expressed
concern to von der Leyen over the executive's decision.
