Baron & Budd Investigates Potential Defect in Vanderhall Autocycles That May Cause Vehicle Accidents

Vanderhall drivers may think they are at fault for their accident, but that might not be the case.

Today, the national law firm Baron & Budd announced it is investigating claims regarding a potential defect in the Vanderhall Venice, Laguna, and Carmel 3-wheel autocycles that may cause the vehicle to crash uncontrollably.

There may be a potential defect with these vehicles involving instability when braking. This lack of stability issue may cause the vehicle to veer unexpectedly to the right when the brakes are applied.

Several people have been involved in deadly crashes involving the Vanderhall 3-wheel autocycles. In these accidents, the drivers of the Vanderhalls have seemingly (and unexplainably) lost control and crashed.

“The Vanderhall autocycles do not fall under the same regulations and safety requirements as typical vehicles,” said Baron & Budd attorney, Bryan Green. “This loophole means these vehicles can be very dangerous and many Vanderhall owners do not know the risks of driving them on public roadways.”

Vehicle defects are dangerous and can cause serious injuries or even death. These defects can also cost customers thousands of dollars in repairs. The attorneys at Baron & Budd have successfully represented clients in automobile defect cases across the country.

Baron & Budd has represented plaintiffs in some of the most high-profile automobile defect cases. Our attorneys filed the first lawsuit in the Takata Airbag Recall and represented plaintiffs in the Volkswagen Audi Emission Fraud Lawsuit.

If you or someone you know was involved in an accident while driving a Vanderhall 3-wheel autocycle, the attorneys at Baron & Budd may be able to help. Please contact our attorneys at 866-506-2976 for more information about your potential case.

