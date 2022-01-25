Log in
Baron & Budd Investigates Potential Defect in Vanderhall Autocycles That May Cause Vehicle Accidents

01/25/2022 | 12:44pm EST
Vanderhall drivers may think they are at fault for their accident, but that might not be the case.

Today, the national law firm Baron & Budd announced it is investigating claims regarding a potential defect in the Vanderhall Venice, Laguna, and Carmel 3-wheel autocycles that may cause the vehicle to crash uncontrollably.

There may be a potential defect with these vehicles involving instability when braking. This lack of stability issue may cause the vehicle to veer unexpectedly to the right when the brakes are applied.

Several people have been involved in deadly crashes involving the Vanderhall 3-wheel autocycles. In these accidents, the drivers of the Vanderhalls have seemingly (and unexplainably) lost control and crashed.

“The Vanderhall autocycles do not fall under the same regulations and safety requirements as typical vehicles,” said Baron & Budd attorney, Bryan Green. “This loophole means these vehicles can be very dangerous and many Vanderhall owners do not know the risks of driving them on public roadways.”

Vehicle defects are dangerous and can cause serious injuries or even death. These defects can also cost customers thousands of dollars in repairs. The attorneys at Baron & Budd have successfully represented clients in automobile defect cases across the country.

Baron & Budd has represented plaintiffs in some of the most high-profile automobile defect cases. Our attorneys filed the first lawsuit in the Takata Airbag Recall and represented plaintiffs in the Volkswagen Audi Emission Fraud Lawsuit.

If you or someone you know was involved in an accident while driving a Vanderhall 3-wheel autocycle, the attorneys at Baron & Budd may be able to help. Please contact our attorneys at 866-506-2976 for more information about your potential case.

About Baron & Budd, P.C.

Baron & Budd, P.C. is among the largest and most accomplished plaintiffs’ law firms in the country. With more than 40 years of experience, Baron & Budd has the expertise and resources to handle complex litigation throughout the United States. As a law firm that takes pride in remaining at the forefront of litigation, Baron & Budd has spearheaded many significant cases for hundreds of entities and thousands of individuals. Since the firm was founded in 1977, Baron & Budd has achieved substantial national acclaim for its work on cutting-edge litigation, trying hundreds of cases to verdict and settling tens of thousands of cases in areas of litigation as diverse and significant as dangerous and highly addictive pharmaceuticals, defective medical devices, asbestos and mesothelioma, California wildfires and environmental contamination, fraudulent banking practices, e-cigarettes, motor vehicles, federal whistleblower cases, and other consumer fraud issues.


© Business Wire 2022
