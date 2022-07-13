Barr confirmed as Fed's newest governor as inflation roars

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, a former top
official at the U.S. Treasury, won Senate confirmation Wednesday
to the Federal Reserve Board as its newest member, and he is
expected to also be confirmed later in the day as the central
bank's top Wall Street regulator.
Senators voted 66-28 to confirm him as a Fed governor and
immediately started in on a procedural vote to advance his
nomination to be the Fed's vice chair of supervision. A
confirmation vote on that post, the Fed's top banking cop job,
is expected later in the day.
The Fed is raising interest rates sharply to bring down
inflation that rose 9.1%, a fresh 40-year high. Barr will join
as the seventh and last member of the Fed's Board who, along
with the Fed's 12 regional bank presidents, decide every six
weeks exactly how much policy tightening to deliver.
It is unclear if Barr could be sworn in in time for the
Fed's next policy-setting meeting at the end of this month.
If, as expeted, he is also confirmed as vice chair of
supervision, Barr's to-do list will likely include revisiting
rules for banks that were eased under his predecessor, Randal
Quarles. The Fed has been without a point person on regulation
since Quarles, a Trump appointee, left the role last October
after four years.
Barr is also expected to use the powerful role overseeing
the country's largest lenders to step up efforts on other issues
dear to the Biden administration such as climate change risk, as
well as addressing other rapidly evolving areas like fintech and
cryptocurrencies.
(Reporting by David Morgan in Washington and Lindsay Dunsmuir
and Ann Saphir
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)