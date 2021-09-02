Log in
Barratt targets pre-pandemic levels of home completions for FY22

09/02/2021 | 02:51am EDT
A scaffolder works on a new Barratt Homes housing development near Warrington, Britain

(Reuters) -Britain's biggest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc said on Thursday it plans to increase the number of home completions in the current fiscal year to pre-pandemic levels, allaying concerns about a cooling housing market.

Cheap loans, a more than year-long tax holiday expiring this month, and a preference for larger homes from those who saved up during the pandemic boosted UK's housing market, although some data pointed to a cooling in the sector recently.

Chief Executive Officer David Thomas said in a statement that there is a "very strong demand for houses across the country", while adding that the company is also working towards its medium-term target of 20,000 home completions a year.

Barratt said it plans to increase wholly owned completions to between 17,000 and 17,250 in the financial year through June 30, 2022, with an additional 750 joint-venture completions also targeted. The company completed 17,856 units in the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019.

The homebuilder said its forward sales - a key housing metric accounting for homes to be delivered and paid for at a later date - as of Aug. 22 stood at 3.94 billion pounds ($5.43 billion), compared with 3.71 billion pounds in the 2020 period and 3.04 billion pounds in the comparable period in 2019.

The FTSE 100 firm also declared a final dividend of 21.9 pence per share.

Last month, UK's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon and No.3 player Taylor Wimpey also forecast robust housing demand even after the expiry of the tax holiday. The company's annual pre-tax profit came in at 812.2 million pounds, compared with 491.8 million pounds in the pandemic-hit 2020 fiscal, but lower than the 909.8 million pounds reported in the prior year.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 0.51% 742.8 Delayed Quote.10.87%
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC -0.89% 558 Delayed Quote.18.74%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.27% 9.74 Delayed Quote.-14.56%
PERSIMMON PLC -0.10% 2937 Delayed Quote.6.14%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC -0.36% 182.25 Delayed Quote.9.92%
HOT NEWS