Barrett-Jackson : Scottsdale Auction Sales Top $105 Million, Producing Over 95 World Records, with $5.8 Million Raised for Charity

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, showed that the collector car market is thriving during its weeklong Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27, 2021. Among the most notable sales during the week was the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake (Lot #1396) that sold for $5.5 million and a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot #1394) that sold for $2.475 million.

In total, 1,054 vehicles sold for over $95 million, while over 1,000 pieces of automobilia brought in over $4.4 million, and $5.8 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $105 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 95 world-record auction sales achieved. In addition to its quality collector car docket, Barrett-Jackson brought back the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Cup to recognize the talent and craftsmanship of custom car and truck builders. On Saturday, Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson and President Steve Davis announced the “Ultimate Best in Show” was a 1970 Dodge Challenger known as “Havoc.”

“It was wonderful to be back among our friends and family in the collector car community,” said Craig Jackson. “The pandemic challenged us all in different ways, which is why it was great to reconnect and celebrate this passion we all love so much. It’s also why we curated a quality docket that included some of the very best examples of collector cars. With so many auto shows and traditional events cancelled over the past year, we were thrilled to provide a stage for the world’s top automakers to showcase their latest vehicles. We also relished the chance to write history with the sale of the most VIN 001 and first production vehicles ever offered at auction, which raised $5.8 million for charity.”

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:

Barrett-Jackson raised $5.8 million for charity through the sale of eight VIN 001 and first production vehicles offered at auction, along with a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR race car (Lot #3000). To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $133 million for charity for organizations around the world. Click here to read the full Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction charity news release.

Familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment, government, business and sports in attendance at the 2021 Scottsdale Auction included actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz, former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, businessman and philanthropist John Staluppi, Olympic great Michael Phelps, Kansas City Chiefs player Kyle Long, former MLB players Marco Estrada and Jacoby Ellsbury, former NHL player Shane Doan, racing driver and automotive TV personality Tanner Foust, actors Cody Walker and Dylan Sprouse, actor/comedian Adam Ferrara, singer/songwriter Jason Freese, and automotive TV personalities/custom car builders Ant Anstead, Dave Kindig and Chris Jacobs.

“Barrett-Jackson is truly the epicenter of the collector car market,” said Steve Davis. “In addition to reconnecting with many of our longtime friends this week, we also welcomed a wave of new collectors into the hobby. Many of these first-time auction bidders are gravitating towards Resto-Mods and customs, and they are also finding a deep appreciation for original cars. We’re honored to be at the forefront of expanding the hobby and bringing more enthusiasts into the collector car family. We are excited to keep the momentum going and can’t wait to see everyone again in Las Vegas and Houston in the coming months.”

A total of 1,018 automobilia pieces sold at No Reserve for more than $4.4 million in Scottsdale. The auction included over 60 original neon porcelain signs, over 35 beautifully restored gas pumps, and many fine items from the Larry Winkler and Laguna Euro collections. The top five automobilia pieces that sold during the Scottsdale Auction include:

Sinclair Oil 1964 New York World's Fair Mold-A-Rama Machine (Lot #9488.2) - $115,000 1960 Sinclair Oil Porcelain With Animated Neon Sign (Lot #9495) - $115,000 1957 Mobil Oil Left-Facing Pegasus Porcelain Sign With Animated Neon (Lot #9499.1) - $86,250 1930s Ford V8 Neon Porcelain Sign (Lot #9397) - $80,500 1960s Ferrari Automobiles Porcelain Sign (Lot #9351) - $67,850

