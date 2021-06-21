Barrett-Jackson :'s Las Vegas Auction Soars with Record $48 Million in Sales, Historic Collector Car NFT Sale and Celebrity Guests, Including “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, continues to fuel the hobby with another record-breaking live Las Vegas Auction, June 17-19, at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Among the notable collector cars sold during the three-day auction were a 2015 McLaren P1 (Lot #748) which sold for $1,567,500, and a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot #742) that brought in $1,045,000.

Boasting one of the most diverse 100-percent No Reserve dockets of any previous Las Vegas Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold more than 700 vehicles for over $46 million, while 284 pieces of automobilia brought in over $884,000, and $775,000 was raised through the sale of four charity vehicles. Barrett-Jackson also blazed new trails as the first collector car company in history to sell four NFTs during a live, in-person auction, which brought in $67,000, bringing the total auction sales to over $48 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and more than 65 world-record auction sales.

“We arrived in Las Vegas riding on the tremendous momentum of our record-setting Scottsdale Auction in March,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve accelerated that success with a 100-percent No Reserve docket, more world-auction records, a ground-breaking sale of NFTs, and making history as the first public event in the fabulous new West Hall of the Convention Center. It’s absolutely clear that the collector car market is stronger than ever, and Barrett-Jackson is fueling that enthusiasm. We couldn’t be more proud to show the world that Las Vegas is back open for business. Now collectors and enthusiasts have even more reason to look forward to joining us in Texas in September. Now is the time to consign for our inaugural Houston Auction.”

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction included:

Barrett-Jackson added $775,000 to the more than $133 million raised for charity to date with the sale of four collectible vehicles in Las Vegas, including:

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Badlands Raiders Edition (Lot #3002) - $275,000 benefitting Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and Raiders Foundation

2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hertz/Hendrick Motorsports Edition (Lot #3003) - $250,000 benefitting Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD (Lot #3000) - $180,000 benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Detroit

1956 Chevrolet 150 (Lot #3001) - $70,000 benefitting Honor Flight Network

During the three-day Las Vegas Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 284 authentic automobilia items for $884,928, marking the company’s most successful non-Scottsdale automobilia auction to date. Top automobilia pieces included an animated 1940s Greyhound Bus neon sign (Lot #8298) that brought in $46,000 and a stunning Packard Automobiles neon sign from the 1930s (Lot #8295), which sold for $36,800.

“From late-model Corvettes to classic Cadillacs and movie cars to celebrity-owned vehicles, we delivered some of the best auction moments in Las Vegas history,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The diversity and quality of our dockets is unrivaled and created unprecedented excitement from all guests. Professionally built Resto-Mods, along with high-quality customs, like a 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne (Lot #700.1) continued to fetch six-figure prices. It’s exciting to watch this Resto-Mod trend, which we championed years ago, reach new heights and bring younger collectors to the hobby.”

Entertainment and sports celebrities, as well as titans of business and political leaders who attended this year’s Barrett-Jackson auction included “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain, 8-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Apolo Ohno and Carroll Shelby’s grandson Aaron Shelby.

“It’s abundantly clear that the collector car community was anxious to return to live events that fuel their passion for great vehicles,” said Jackson. “Of course, we all know that Texans like to do everything bigger and better. Better make plans now to join us in Houston and capitalize on this wave of excitement that’s gaining momentum with every auction.”

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the inaugural Houston Auction, September 16-18, at the NRG Center. Those interested in being a part of Barrett-Jackson history may do so by visiting Barrett-Jackson.com/Consign.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auctions across the country, as well as Online Only auctions. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

