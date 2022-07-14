Barrick's second-quarter gold output rises about 5%

As the Ukraine crisis exacerbated longstanding global supply chain issues, Barrick took a slew of measures to mitigate the impacts, including nearly doubling its inventory of key mining supplies such as cyanide, explosives, and steel balls used for milling.

The world's second-biggest gold miner said the average market price for gold in the quarter was $1,871 per ounce, compared to $1,877 per ounce in the previous quarter.

Total preliminary gold production for Barrick stood at 1.04 million ounces in the quarter ended June 30, up from 990,000 ounces in the first quarter.

Copper production in the reported quarter rose to 120 million pounds from 101 million pounds in the prior quarter, driven by higher production at its Lumwana mine in Zambia, southern Africa.

