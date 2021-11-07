Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barrows Hotel Enterprises closes multimillion-dollar advisory deal

11/07/2021 | 08:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, advises West African developer in raising financing for a state-of-the-art shopping mall, business center and hotel tower.

Barrows will raise the funding within its institutional and banking network focused on large-scale hotel and retail development. Both parties have signed into a long-term agreement for the realization of this project. The total asset value of the deal is 300 million USD.

"In addition to advising and raising capital, Barrows will contract a 5 star hotel operator to operate the hotel activities. As soon as all agreements are signed and the capital has been provided, the construction period will start," says Chairman Erwin Jager van Barrows Hotel Enterprises.

After the World Pandemic, this is a unique opportunity for many 5 star hotel operators to enter the West African continent and establish themselves in a very modern and unique environment focused on tourism and business. Growth and location value are very important factors here. West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more and more within the global trade.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Since 2020 Barrows is active in the entire MENA Region.

For more information
media@barrowshotels.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts throughout week ahead
RE
10:31aBLACK FRIDAY VERIZON APPLE WATCH DEALS (2021) : Best Early Apple Watch 7, 6, SE & 3 Sales Ranked by Spending Lab
BU
10:26aBEST CELL PHONE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, Google Pixel 5, 6 & More Smartphone Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
10:18aDigital literacy program
PU
10:11aBest Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5, 4 & 3 Deals (2021) Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
10:09aMulti-Billionaire Brazilian orange juice magnate to face trial in London for the operation of an illegal cartel following landmark judgment in PGMBM case
GL
10:06aBlack Friday Verizon Fios Deals 2021 Rated by Saver Trends
BU
10:01aBEST BLACK FRIDAY UNLOCKED PHONE DEALS (2021) : Early iPhone 13, Pixel 6, Galaxy 21 & More Deals Summarized by Deal Tomato
BU
09:56aTHE BEST SMARTWATCH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Fossil, Garmin, Fitbit & More Smartwatch Deals Found by Retail Egg
BU
09:53aUK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish minister
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
3China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic econ..
4UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS