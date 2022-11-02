Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Base metals climb on dollar weakness, supply crunch fears

11/02/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over supply crunch in the physical market, although cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $7,713 a tonne, as of 0427 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7% to 63,750 yuan ($8,766.26) a tonne.

The world's biggest central bank is due to release its policy statement at 1800 GMT, where a 75-basis-points (bps) hike is widely anticipated by the market.

While recent weak U.S. economic data raised some hopes on a lesser degree hike in December, as reflected by a weaker dollar.

The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for other currency holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Tight inventories and fresh production disruptions in the physical markets also garnered some support to prices.

Copper inventories on exchanges are currently at only about two days of supply, ANZ Research said in a note.

September saw copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fall 2.6% on a year-on-year basis to 439,277 tonnes, according to the country's statistics agency INE.

Meanwhile, industrial production in China has also been affected by power supply and COVID-restrictions, amid subdued demand.

An aluminium producer in central China's Henan province told Reuters they has cut production by 10% since mid-October due to COVID-related logistics hurdles and the sluggish market conditions.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.7% to 17,845 yuan a tonne, tin rose 2.5% to 161,210 yuan a tonne, while zinc was up 2.6% to 22,960 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,258.50 a tonne, tin increased 1.5% to $18,240 a tonne and zinc nudged 1% higher to $2,771 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2722 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton in Beijing, additional reporting by Zhuo Gao in Hong Kong; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.47% 143.4543 Real-time Quote.-20.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 7.29187 Delayed Quote.14.94%
Latest news "Economy"
01:31aQatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
RE
01:28aSouth Korea lifts air raid alarm on island
RE
01:26aEmirates hopes to restore full schedule to South Africa by May
RE
01:22aUN peacekeepers in Congo make 'strategic withdrawal' from key military base
RE
01:17aU.S. targets weapons trafficking with sanctions on Islamic State in Somalia
RE
01:16aFlags at half-mast as India's Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
RE
01:14aChina able to maintain normal monetary policy, positive interest rates -central bank
RE
01:14aObama warns 'more people are going to get hurt' if political climate persists
RE
01:14aOil prices rise on demand optimism after U.S. crude stocks drawdown
RE
01:14aEMEA Morning Briefing : Cautious Start Seen for -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2ADRs End Higher, Alibaba and AstraZeneca Trade Actively
3Putin ally Prigozhin praises Ukraine's Zelenskiy as 'strong, confident'..
4Base metals climb on dollar weakness, supply crunch fears
5Covenant Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation fo..

HOT NEWS