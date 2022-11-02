Base metals climb on dollar weakness, supply crunch fears

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on
Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over
supply crunch in the physical market, although cautious
sentiment prevailed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve rate
decision.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.8% at $7,713 a tonne, as of 0427 GMT, while the most-traded
December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose 1.7% to 63,750 yuan ($8,766.26) a tonne.
The world's biggest central bank is due to release its
policy statement at 1800 GMT, where a 75-basis-points (bps) hike
is widely anticipated by the market.
While recent weak U.S. economic data raised some hopes
on a lesser degree hike in December, as reflected by a weaker
dollar.
The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus
major peers on Wednesday.
A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for other currency
holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.
Tight inventories and fresh production disruptions in the
physical markets also garnered some support to prices.
Copper inventories on exchanges are currently at only about
two days of supply, ANZ Research said in a note.
September saw copper output in Chile, the world's largest
producer of the metal, fall 2.6% on a year-on-year basis to
439,277 tonnes, according to the country's statistics agency
INE.
Meanwhile, industrial production in China has also been
affected by power supply and COVID-restrictions, amid subdued
demand.
An aluminium producer in central China's Henan province told
Reuters they has cut production by 10% since mid-October due to
COVID-related logistics hurdles and the sluggish market
conditions.
SHFE aluminium gained 0.7% to 17,845 yuan a
tonne, tin rose 2.5% to 161,210 yuan a tonne, while
zinc was up 2.6% to 22,960 yuan a tonne.
LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,258.50 a tonne, tin
increased 1.5% to $18,240 a tonne and zinc
nudged 1% higher to $2,771 a tonne.
($1 = 7.2722 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton in Beijing,
additional reporting by Zhuo Gao in Hong Kong; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)