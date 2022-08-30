Base metals drop as COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. rate hike weigh

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Base metals prices tumbled on Tuesday as
rising COVID-19 cases in China and a looming U.S. interest rate
hike raised fresh concerns for demand of metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed
2.5% to $7,954 a tonne by 0434 GMT, and the most-traded October
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
declined 1.9% to 62,170 yuan ($8,988.26) a tonne.
Market participants had hoped China's COVID-19 outbreaks to
ease and metals consumption would eventually improve but the
latest outbreak in Shenzhen city - where some major services
were halted - hurt confidence.
China has announced out billions yuan worth of stimulus
support for various sectors, including infrastructure and
electric vehicles, to prop up its COVID-battered economy.
"You can't be overly bearish medium to longer term for the
(metals) complex due to all the support policies ... but I think
you have to recognise that people are trading a lot shorter
term," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.
The United States could soon raise another rate hike to curb
rising inflation, and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
on Friday signalled a painful period of slow economic growth
ahead.
Higher interest rates would boost the dollar, which makes
greenback-priced metals more expensive and less attractive to
holders of other currencies, and slow economic growth and metals
demand.
Meanwhile, a power crunch has eased in China's Sichuan
province where industrial activities including aluminium, zinc
and lithium production were halted earlier this month to
preserve electricity for residential consumption.
"That's bullish for supply but bearish for (metals) price,
and also demand stalls because of COVID," Ho added.
ShFE lead dropped to a more than six-week low of
14,860 yuan a tonne, nickel hit its lowest since July
29 of 162,330 yuan a tonne, aluminium touched a
one-week low of 18,345 yuan a tonne and zinc lost 2% to
24,745 yuan a tonne.
On the LME, aluminium declined 2.4% to $2,433 a
tonne, tin hit a three-week low of $23,675 a tonne, zinc
shed 2.4% to $3,480 a tonne and lead eased 0.2%
to $1,982.50 a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9168 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)