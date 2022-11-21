Base metals drop as China's COVID curbs spark demand concerns

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices slipped on
Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China clouded the
demand outlook, while a stronger dollar added to the downbeat
mood.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was down 1.3% at $7,972.50 a tonne, as of 0439 GMT, after
hitting its lowest since Nov. 8 earlier in the session.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 1.5% to 64,880 yuan ($9,065.25)
a tonne by the midday break.
"It is just the demand destruction story again, so less
consumer spending, more gloomy outlook," a Singapore-based
metals trader said, adding COVID deaths in China were leading to
speculation that more restrictions will come into place.
In the long term copper will stay supported and run
higher on signs of easing of restrictions and stimulus, and due
to lower inventories, the trader added.
Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at
home on Monday, while the capital reported an increase in
COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Local authorities in the Baiyun
District of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou also locked
down the area for five days as cases continued to mount.
Asian share markets turned hesitant, as investors fretted
about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in
China.
The dollar index rose 0.4% against its rivals, making
greenback-priced metals costlier for buyers holding other
currencies.
China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third
straight month at the monthly fixing, matching market
expectations.
Latest data shows copper stocks in LME warehouse
<MCUSTX-TOTAL> have halved from May to 89,925 tonnes as of
Friday.
Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 1.5% to
$2,392.50 a tonne, lead was down 0.8% to $2,135 a tonne,
tin lost 3.4% to $21,900 a tonne and zinc shed
1.9% to $2,972.50 a tonne.
SHFE nickel declined 2% to 195,000 yuan a tonne,
lead eased 0.1% to 15,645 yuan a tonne, tin
fell 3.3% to 176,900 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 1% to
24,070 yuan a tonne and aluminium lost 0.9% to 18,895
yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 7.1570 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Eileen Soreng)