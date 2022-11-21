Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Base metals drop as China's COVID curbs spark demand concerns

11/21/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Industrial metal prices slipped on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China clouded the demand outlook, while a stronger dollar added to the downbeat mood.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $7,972.50 a tonne, as of 0439 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 8 earlier in the session.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 1.5% to 64,880 yuan ($9,065.25) a tonne by the midday break.

"It is just the demand destruction story again, so less consumer spending, more gloomy outlook," a Singapore-based metals trader said, adding COVID deaths in China were leading to speculation that more restrictions will come into place.

In the long term copper will stay supported and run higher on signs of easing of restrictions and stimulus, and due to lower inventories, the trader added.

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday, while the capital reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Local authorities in the Baiyun District of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou also locked down the area for five days as cases continued to mount.

Asian share markets turned hesitant, as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The dollar index rose 0.4% against its rivals, making greenback-priced metals costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third straight month at the monthly fixing, matching market expectations.

Latest data shows copper stocks in LME warehouse <MCUSTX-TOTAL> have halved from May to 89,925 tonnes as of Friday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 1.5% to $2,392.50 a tonne, lead was down 0.8% to $2,135 a tonne, tin lost 3.4% to $21,900 a tonne and zinc shed 1.9% to $2,972.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel declined 2% to 195,000 yuan a tonne, lead eased 0.1% to 15,645 yuan a tonne, tin fell 3.3% to 176,900 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 1% to 24,070 yuan a tonne and aluminium lost 0.9% to 18,895 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.1570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.18234 Delayed Quote.-12.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.74506 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.18% 13109.62 Real-time Quote.7.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.51% 1.02761 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012216 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.62% 5699.39 Real-time Quote.-8.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.61266 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.57% 151.7363 Real-time Quote.-14.96%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.63% 7.1649 Delayed Quote.12.02%
Latest news "Economy"
12:48aIndonesia 2023 GDP growth may slow to 4.4% - central bank
RE
12:48aHarris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring
RE
12:48aUK PM in speech with business leaders amid gloomy backdrop
AN
12:48a"Categorically untrue" UK considering Swiss-style links with EU
AN
12:44aTwo militants sentenced to death for killing U.S. blogger escape from Bangladesh court
RE
12:38aAustralian shares end lower as China COVID curbs drag miners
RE
12:36aMarketmind: Bulls take cover
RE
12:31aShanghai's most active tin contract falls more than 3%…
RE
12:28aPhilippine military says China 'forcefully retrieved' floating object in South China Sea
RE
12:26aNo need to avoid Xi at APEC, Taiwan envoy says after rare encounter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years
2Beijing Stock Exchange launches benchmark index as it seeks to lure inv..
3Marketmind: Bulls take cover
4Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Signs MoU with JERA for Cooperation..
5News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS