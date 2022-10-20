Advanced search
Base metals edge up on report of easing in Chinese COVID-19 curbs

10/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals broadly rose on Thursday, on hopes of improving demand in top consumer China amid reports of potential easing in its COVID-19 restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $7,398.50 a tonne by 0558 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 62,220 yuan ($8,602.60) a tonne.

China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"(It is) sentiment-driven. If they cut quarantine, at least it brings us closer to a reopen, which will have a powerful impact since China consumes a lot," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.

China has been imposing strict movements and quarantine regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a policy often known as "zero-COVID" that has hurt its economic growth and demand for metals.

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said on Wednesday.

Chinese refined copper buyers may increase their purchase of Russian metal amid expected rising premiums for copper sales to China in 2023 - seen between $150 and $210 a tonne over LME three-month price, and up from $105 in 2022 and $88 a tonne in 2021.

LME zinc rose 0.8% to $2,921.50 a tonne and aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,197 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium rose 1% to 18,475 yuan a tonne, nickel increased 3.2% to 189,020 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 2% to 25,210 yuan a tonne, while tin eased 0.1% to 169,420 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2327 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.59% 140.3865 Real-time Quote.-20.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.32% 7.2444 Delayed Quote.13.55%
