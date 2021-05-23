Base metals fall as China warns commodity firms on prices

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices fell on
Monday, after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic
commodity companies to maintain "normal market orders" following
a strong rally.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.3% at $9,853.50 a tonne, by 0242 GMT, aluminium
dropped 2.3% to $2,315 a tonne while zinc declined 1.2%
to $2,935.50 a tonne.
In Shanghai, copper was down 1.4% to 71,590 yuan a
tonne, aluminium hit a one-month low of 18,000 yuan a
tonne, nickel fell to a four-week low at 122,570 yuan a
tonne while zinc shed 1.1% to 22,135 yuan a tonne.
Several authorities in China held a talk on Sunday with
major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive
up prices, the country's National Development and Reform
Commission said in a statement.
Prices for copper, coal, steel, and iron ore, of which China
is the world's biggest user, have surged this year on rising
demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and
government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Restrictions on electricity supply in the drought-hit
Yunnan province in southwest China could lead to the temporary
shutdown of almost 1 million tonnes of annual aluminium smelting
capacity, consultancy Aladdiny said.
* Zinc treatment charges in China <AM-TC50-ZNCON> jumped to
their highest level in more than five months on Friday as power
shortages in Yunnan province left smelters facing production
cuts, weakening demand for raw material zinc concentrate.
* The White House said on Friday it had pared down its
infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion, with
cuts to investments in broadband and roads and bridges, but
Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a cautious start as investors
anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for
guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin tried to steady after
being hammered on news of China cracking down on mining and
trading of the cryptocurrency.
DATA/EVENTS
No major data/events expected.
