Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Base metals fall as China warns commodity firms on prices

05/23/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices fell on Monday, after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain "normal market orders" following a strong rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $9,853.50 a tonne, by 0242 GMT, aluminium dropped 2.3% to $2,315 a tonne while zinc declined 1.2% to $2,935.50 a tonne.

In Shanghai, copper was down 1.4% to 71,590 yuan a tonne, aluminium hit a one-month low of 18,000 yuan a tonne, nickel fell to a four-week low at 122,570 yuan a tonne while zinc shed 1.1% to 22,135 yuan a tonne.

Several authorities in China held a talk on Sunday with major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive up prices, the country's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

Prices for copper, coal, steel, and iron ore, of which China is the world's biggest user, have surged this year on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Restrictions on electricity supply in the drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could lead to the temporary shutdown of almost 1 million tonnes of annual aluminium smelting capacity, consultancy Aladdiny said.

* Zinc treatment charges in China <AM-TC50-ZNCON> jumped to their highest level in more than five months on Friday as power shortages in Yunnan province left smelters facing production cuts, weakening demand for raw material zinc concentrate.

* The White House said on Friday it had pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion, with cuts to investments in broadband and roads and bridges, but Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin tried to steady after being hammered on news of China cracking down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency.

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aEU leaders to debate who will pay for the green transition
RE
05/23Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23Dollar near three-month low, weighed by Fed's dovish tilt
RE
05/23India's total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 million units per week -CEO
RE
05/23India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO
RE
05/23RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on May 21, 2021
PU
05/23Singapore court approves move to freeze Hin Leong's founder's assets - liquidators
RE
05/23Competition & consumer commission of singapore- grants conditional approval for acquisition of some subsidiaries, assets of refinitiv holdings by lse
RE
05/23Gold hovers near 4-1/2-month high on tepid dollar, inflation jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
4SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations
5Oil prices rise as storm forms in Gulf, doubts emerge on Iran deal