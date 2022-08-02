Base metals fall as Taiwan tensions spark risk-off selling

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices fell on Tuesday,
as traders and investors sold risky assets amid escalating
China-U.S. tensions on news that a high profile U.S. politician
was expected to visit Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by
Beijing.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was
expected to arrive in Taiwan later in the day, as several
Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the
Taiwan Strait, sources said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.3% to $7,718.50 a tonne by 0406 GMT, and the most-traded
September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
declined 2% to 59,460 yuan ($8,783.25) a tonne.
"There'll be some repercussions for Pelosi visiting Taiwan,
so it's risk-off now. Once the news of the action taken is
announced, market will rally," a trader said.
Metals prices have also been weighed down by weak
consumption from top market China, and surveys showed weak
factory activity across the United States, Europe and Asia in
July, adding to fears of a recession and gloomy demand outlook.
LME tin dropped 2.6% to $24,250 a tonne, lead
fell 0.4% to $2,045 a tonne, zinc eased 0.4% to
$3,315 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,424 a
tonne.
ShFE aluminium shed 2.4% to 17,965 yuan a tonne,
nickel decreased 2.3% to 175,120 yuan a tonne, tin
dropped 3.9% to 191,860 yuan a tonne, and zinc
declined 1.1% to 23,865 yuan a tonne.
Meanwhile in Indonesia, authorities planned to impose export
tax on nickel pig iron and ferronickel in the third quarter of
2022 to boost exports revenue and domestic output of
higher-value products, a senior official told Reuters on Monday.
($1 = 6.7697 yuan)
