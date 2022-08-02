Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Base metals fall as Taiwan tensions spark risk-off selling

08/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices fell on Tuesday, as traders and investors sold risky assets amid escalating China-U.S. tensions on news that a high profile U.S. politician was expected to visit Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taiwan later in the day, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, sources said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.3% to $7,718.50 a tonne by 0406 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 2% to 59,460 yuan ($8,783.25) a tonne.

"There'll be some repercussions for Pelosi visiting Taiwan, so it's risk-off now. Once the news of the action taken is announced, market will rally," a trader said.

Metals prices have also been weighed down by weak consumption from top market China, and surveys showed weak factory activity across the United States, Europe and Asia in July, adding to fears of a recession and gloomy demand outlook.

LME tin dropped 2.6% to $24,250 a tonne, lead fell 0.4% to $2,045 a tonne, zinc eased 0.4% to $3,315 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,424 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium shed 2.4% to 17,965 yuan a tonne, nickel decreased 2.3% to 175,120 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 3.9% to 191,860 yuan a tonne, and zinc declined 1.1% to 23,865 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, authorities planned to impose export tax on nickel pig iron and ferronickel in the third quarter of 2022 to boost exports revenue and domestic output of higher-value products, a senior official told Reuters on Monday.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.7697 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.50% 554.147 Real-time Quote.-24.96%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.39% 154.785 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -0.82% 430.7496 Real-time Quote.-11.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.78122 Delayed Quote.6.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aTaiwan says will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to enemy threats
RE
12:40aAustralia's central bank raises rates 50bp to 1.85%
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : We have determination, ability and c…
RE
12:39aTAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY : Military has 'full grasp' of activi…
RE
12:38aTAIWAN PREMIER SU : Warmly welcome visits by any foreign guests a…
RE
12:37aBase metals fall as Taiwan tensions spark risk-off selling
RE
12:34aIndian shares edge lower to track broader market
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall as Recession Fears Linger
DJ
12:31aAustralian dollar falls 0.5% after rba rates decision…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareh..
2TAIWAN'S DEFENCE MINISTRY: MILITARY HAS 'FULL GRASP' OF ACTIVI…
3TAIWAN PREMIER SU: WARMLY WELCOME VISITS BY ANY FOREIGN GUESTS A…
4Australian AI star Appen flags first-half loss, shares plunge
5TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Tai..

HOT NEWS