Base metals fall as U.S. jobs data asserts rate-hike concerns

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in London
fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised
concerns the Federal Reserve would stick with its rate-hike
narrative to tackle inflation.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September
and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more
ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy
tightening path.
Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to
strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and
metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals
more expensive to holders of other currencies.
"NFP (nonfarm payrolls) were still ahead of expectations so
the market sold off ... We should get more relief rally after
this NFP sell off is over," said a metals trader, adding that
the Chinese market is likely to be supported ahead of the
country's party congress later this month.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
was down 1% at $2,277 a tonne, as of 0521 GMT, lead lost
3.8% to $1,992 a tonne and zinc declined 0.9% to $2,965
a tonne.
The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 4% to 177,530 yuan
($24,961.33) a tonne and tin shed 1.6% to 174,670 yuan
a tonne.
Meanwhile, copper prices rose after Chile, the world's top
producer of the metal, announced the permanent closure of copper
mining stopes related to a giant sinkhole in the northern part
of the country.
LME copper rose 0.5% to $7,497 a tonne and ShFE
copper advanced 0.5% to 61,390 yuan a tonne.
Other metals on the ShFE rose to catch up with gains in the
London market as Chinese traders returned from a one-week
holiday.
ShFE aluminium rose 1.5% to 18,545 yuan a tonne,
zinc increased 1.4% to 24,220 yuan a tonne and lead
was up 1.4% at 15,240 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 7.1122 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)