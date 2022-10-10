Advanced search
Base metals fall as U.S. jobs data asserts rate-hike concerns

10/10/2022 | 01:38am EDT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in London fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would stick with its rate-hike narrative to tackle inflation.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"NFP (nonfarm payrolls) were still ahead of expectations so the market sold off ... We should get more relief rally after this NFP sell off is over," said a metals trader, adding that the Chinese market is likely to be supported ahead of the country's party congress later this month.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1% at $2,277 a tonne, as of 0521 GMT, lead lost 3.8% to $1,992 a tonne and zinc declined 0.9% to $2,965 a tonne.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 4% to 177,530 yuan ($24,961.33) a tonne and tin shed 1.6% to 174,670 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, copper prices rose after Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, announced the permanent closure of copper mining stopes related to a giant sinkhole in the northern part of the country.

LME copper rose 0.5% to $7,497 a tonne and ShFE copper advanced 0.5% to 61,390 yuan a tonne.

Other metals on the ShFE rose to catch up with gains in the London market as Chinese traders returned from a one-week holiday.

ShFE aluminium rose 1.5% to 18,545 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.4% to 24,220 yuan a tonne and lead was up 1.4% at 15,240 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.1122 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
