  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries

10/09/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in London fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would stick with its rate-hike campaign to bring down inflation.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6% to $2,262 a tonne by 0311 GMT, lead lost 3.9% to $1,989.50 a tonne and zinc declined 1% to $2,961 a tonne.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 4.2% to 177,260 yuan ($24,924.42) a tonne and tin shed 1.9% to 174,180 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, copper prices rose after Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, announced the permanent closure of copper mining stopes related to a giant sinkhole in the northern part of the country.

LME copper rose 0.8% to $7,519 a tonne and ShFE copper advanced 0.5% to 61,400 yuan a tonne.

Other metals on the ShFE rose to catch up with gains in the London market as Chinese traders returned from a one-week holiday.

ShFE aluminium rose 1.5% to 18,560 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.4% to 24,225 yuan a tonne and lead was up 1.5% at 15,255 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday

($1 = 7.1119 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
