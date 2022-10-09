Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in London
fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised
concerns the Federal Reserve would stick with its rate-hike
campaign to bring down inflation.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September
and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more
ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy
tightening path.
Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to
strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and
metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals
more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
fell 1.6% to $2,262 a tonne by 0311 GMT, lead lost 3.9%
to $1,989.50 a tonne and zinc declined 1% to $2,961 a
tonne.
The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 4.2% to 177,260 yuan
($24,924.42) a tonne and tin shed 1.9% to 174,180 yuan
a tonne.
Meanwhile, copper prices rose after Chile, the world's top
producer of the metal, announced the permanent closure of copper
mining stopes related to a giant sinkhole in the northern part
of the country.
LME copper rose 0.8% to $7,519 a tonne and ShFE
copper advanced 0.5% to 61,400 yuan a tonne.
Other metals on the ShFE rose to catch up with gains in the
London market as Chinese traders returned from a one-week
holiday.
ShFE aluminium rose 1.5% to 18,560 yuan a tonne,
zinc increased 1.4% to 24,225 yuan a tonne and lead
was up 1.5% at 15,255 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 7.1119 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)