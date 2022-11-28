Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Base metals fall on dollar strength, China COVID unrest

11/28/2022 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals slid on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, with protests in several Chinese cities against the country's strict COVID-19 curbs adding to investors' fears.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.6% at $7,879 a tonne, as of 0532 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 1.3% to 64,190 yuan ($8,911.56) a tonne.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID curbs flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

The protests raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy and sent Asian stocks lower on Monday. The protests also led investors towards the safe-haven dollar.

A stronger greenback makes it more expensive for non-dollar holders to buy dollar-priced commodities.

China's industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity.

Among other metals, LME aluminium slid 0.9% to $2,342 a tonne, zinc dropped 1% to $2,892.50 a tonne and lead slipped 0.6% to $2,105 a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) hopes to resume trading of its nickel contract during Asian hours within the next two weeks, an executive said on Monday.

The world's largest and oldest forum for trading metals, the LME was forced to suspend the nickel market and cancel all trades on March 8, after prices spiked more than 50% to hit a record above $100,000 a tonne within a few hours.

SHFE nickel was down 1.9% at 194,980 yuan a tonne, aluminium dropped 1.2% to 18,675 yuan a tonne, zinc slipped 0.3% to 23,535 yuan a tonne, and tin shed 1.6% to 181,430 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.2030 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.51% 0.66763 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.20529 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.74299 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.03514 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012233 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.62 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.89% 148.083 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 7.22657 Delayed Quote.13.81%
Latest news "Economy"
01:12aDollar rises, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest spooks markets
RE
01:11aEurope's south offers a warm welcome to energy migrants
RE
01:11aChina calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
RE
01:10aSpain's Acciona to build $1.3 bln wind farm in Australia in expansion drive
RE
01:03aExclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wrestle with demand - sources
RE
01:02aBase metals fall on dollar strength, China COVID unrest
RE
01:00a ground-launched small diameter bomb would enable ukr…
RE
01:00a boeing proposal is one of several plans to quickly p…
RE
01:00a 100-mile strike weapon weighed for ukraine as wester…
RE
01:00aBurkina Faso's vanishing gold boom puts livelihoods at risk
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's stocks, yuan tumble on COVID protests
2Russia, U.S. have ways to manage nuclear risks - RIA cites U.S. diploma..
3Marketmind: Red alert
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Weighed by China's Covid Protest..
5Australia lowers terror threat level for first time since 2014

HOT NEWS