Base metals fall on dollar strength, China COVID unrest

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals slid
on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, with protests in
several Chinese cities against the country's strict COVID-19
curbs adding to investors' fears.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.6% at $7,879 a tonne, as of 0532 GMT, while the
most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange shed 1.3% to 64,190 yuan ($8,911.56) a tonne.
Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on
Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID curbs
flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake
of a deadly fire in the country's far west.
The protests raised worries about management of the virus in
the world's second-largest economy and sent Asian stocks lower
on Monday. The protests also led investors towards the
safe-haven dollar.
A stronger greenback makes it more expensive for non-dollar
holders to buy dollar-priced commodities.
China's industrial firms saw overall profits decline further
in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up
and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted
lockdowns, dampening economic activity.
Among other metals, LME aluminium slid 0.9% to
$2,342 a tonne, zinc dropped 1% to $2,892.50 a tonne and
lead slipped 0.6% to $2,105 a tonne.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) hopes to resume trading of
its nickel contract during Asian hours within the next two
weeks, an executive said on Monday.
The world's largest and oldest forum for trading metals, the
LME was forced to suspend the nickel market and cancel all
trades on March 8, after prices spiked more than 50% to hit a
record above $100,000 a tonne within a few hours.
SHFE nickel was down 1.9% at 194,980 yuan a tonne,
aluminium dropped 1.2% to 18,675 yuan a tonne, zinc
slipped 0.3% to 23,535 yuan a tonne, and tin
shed 1.6% to 181,430 yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 7.2030 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)