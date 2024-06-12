
By Mai Nguyen
       June 12 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rebounded
slightly on Wednesday, supported by the outlook on rate cuts and
a copper supply shortage, while short position holders also
likely reduced their bets ahead of a key U.S. rate announcement.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.2% to $9,871 per metric ton by 0546 GMT, while the most-traded
July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
eased 0.1% to 80,030 yuan ($11,033.29) a ton.
    LME copper has fallen for three weeks straight but is up 1%
so far this week. The contract hit its record high of $11,104.50
on May 20.
    "Big day today. U.S. inflation data and Fed meeting outcome.
Momentum shorts could be lightening their bets," said Sandeep
Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre, but noted he
expected prices to fall.
    "I find fundamental and technical outlook of metals pointing
for more downside in the weeks to come. Inflation data and Fed
outcome could either accelerate the downside or bring up a spike
worth selling into," he said.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates sometime
this year, although it is unclear at what level and when.

    "$9,700 is a big number. A break lower could push it to the
$8,700-$9,000 range," Daga added.
    A trader said physical copper demand has not picked up
significantly despite the recent price falls, and added that
buyers will purchase more if the copper price falls to $9,500.
    However, it is difficult for copper to hit that level
because the tightness in mine supply and looming U.S. rate cuts
will continue to support prices, the trader said.
    "If the price is kept at this level for more than two
months, downstream copper users will have to accept. It just
needs some time to transmit (the increasing cost) to end users,"
said the trader.
    LME aluminum rose 0.4% to $2,542.50 a ton, nickel
 increased 1.6% to $18,100, zinc climbed 1.6% to
$2,815, lead increased 1.1% to $2,181 and tin
jumped 3.4% to $33,000.
    SHFE nickel rose 0.3% to 140,220 yuan a ton, tin
 jumped 3.3% to 273,690 yuan, while aluminum
eased 0.4% to 20,840 yuan, zinc edged down 0.5% at
23,620 yuan and lead eased 0.2% to 18,725 yuan.
