Base metals rise as dollar nurses losses ahead of U.S. inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose on Tuesday as
the dollar weakened on expectation that U.S. inflation data
might show some signs of cooling, making greenback-priced metals
cheaper to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3% to $7,976.50 a tonne, as of 0241 GMT, while the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.2% to 63,030 yuan ($9,102.59) a tonne.
LME tin jumped 3.4% to $22,180 a tonne, zinc
climbed 1.2% to $3,236 a tonne and aluminium increased
1% to $2,305 a tonne.
The dollar nursed losses ahead of U.S. inflation data that
investors hope might show some signs of softening. Recent dollar
gains have slowed on market expectations that peaking inflation
will mean less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve.
The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract
<MCU0-3> ended at $124 a tonne on Monday, the highest since
November 2021, indicating tightening supply of immediately
available copper in the exchange warehouse system.
Meanwhile, the LME zinc cash-three month premium <CMCU0-3>
fell to $13.25 a tonne, its lowest since June 10, suggesting
that nearby supply tightness has eased.
ShFE nickel jumped 5.3% to 190,670 yuan a tonne,
tin advanced 2.8% to 183,640 yuan a tonne, zinc
increased 1.3% to 24,760 yuan a tonne and lead
was up 1.5% to 15,130 yuan a tonne.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany HICP Final YY Aug
0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Change Aug
0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jul
0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug
0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Sep
0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Sep
1230 US CPI MM, SA Aug
1230 US CPI Wage Earner Aug
($1 = 6.9244 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)