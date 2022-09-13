Advanced search
Base metals rise as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. inflation data

09/13/2022 | 01:56am EDT
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $7,990.50 a tonne, as of 0531 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.1% to 62,970 yuan ($9,096.42) a tonne.

LME tin rose 1.5% to $21,780 a tonne, zinc climbed 1.3% to $3,238 a tonne and aluminium increased 0.9% to $2,304 a tonne.

The dollar nursed losses ahead of U.S. inflation data, which investors hope might show some signs of softening. Recent dollar gains have slowed on market expectations that peaking inflation will mean less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract <MCU0-3> ended at $124 a tonne on Monday, the highest since November 2021, indicating tightening supply of immediately available copper in the exchange warehouse system.

Meanwhile, the LME zinc cash-three month premium <CMCU0-3> fell to $13.25 a tonne, its lowest since June 10, suggesting that nearby supply tightness has eased.

ShFE nickel jumped 4.8% to 189,730 yuan a tonne, tin advanced 2% to 182,240 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.3% to 24,765 yuan a tonne and lead was up 1.3% to 15,145 yuan a tonne.

Supply disruptions in Europe and China, two major producing hubs of aluminium and zinc, also lifted prices.

China's southwestern province of Yunnan has ordered producers of electrolytic aluminium to cut power usage by about 10% from their normal consumption from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, officials at two producers told Reuters.

The demand outlook for metals is still subdued as China continues to restrict activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, coupled with weaker economic growth globally.

"I don't really see much demand pickup," said a trader.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.9225 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.1701 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.77003 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.0142 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.012637 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.6128 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.01% 146.4394 Real-time Quote.-18.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.92373 Delayed Quote.8.78%
