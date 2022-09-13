Base metals rise as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose on Tuesday,
supported by a weaker dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data,
making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other
currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.4% at $7,990.50 a tonne, as of 0531 GMT, while the
most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange advanced 1.1% to 62,970 yuan ($9,096.42) a
tonne.
LME tin rose 1.5% to $21,780 a tonne, zinc
climbed 1.3% to $3,238 a tonne and aluminium increased
0.9% to $2,304 a tonne.
The dollar nursed losses ahead of U.S. inflation data, which
investors hope might show some signs of softening. Recent dollar
gains have slowed on market expectations that peaking inflation
will mean less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve.
The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract
<MCU0-3> ended at $124 a tonne on Monday, the highest since
November 2021, indicating tightening supply of immediately
available copper in the exchange warehouse system.
Meanwhile, the LME zinc cash-three month premium <CMCU0-3>
fell to $13.25 a tonne, its lowest since June 10, suggesting
that nearby supply tightness has eased.
ShFE nickel jumped 4.8% to 189,730 yuan a tonne,
tin advanced 2% to 182,240 yuan a tonne, zinc
increased 1.3% to 24,765 yuan a tonne and lead was up
1.3% to 15,145 yuan a tonne.
Supply disruptions in Europe and China, two major producing
hubs of aluminium and zinc, also lifted prices.
China's southwestern province of Yunnan has ordered
producers of electrolytic aluminium to cut power usage by about
10% from their normal consumption from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14,
officials at two producers told Reuters.
The demand outlook for metals is still subdued as China
continues to restrict activities to curb the spread of the
coronavirus, coupled with weaker economic growth globally.
"I don't really see much demand pickup," said a trader.
($1 = 6.9225 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)