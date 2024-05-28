May 28 (Reuters) - Nonferrous metals prices rose on Tuesday, with Shanghai copper snapping a streak of four straight sessions of losses, on prospects of global interest rate cuts and a weaker dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 2% to $10,535 per metric ton by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) advanced 1.6% to 85,130 yuan ($11,747.90) a ton.

LME aluminium increased 1.6% to $2,704 a ton, nickel advanced 1% to $20,455, zinc was up 1.2% at $3,095, lead climbed 1.5% to $2,331.50 and tin rose 2.2% to $33,970.

SHFE aluminium increased 1.4% to 21,295 yuan a ton, nickel jumped 2.1% to 156,030 yuan, zinc rose 1% to 24,955 yuan, lead advanced 2.2% to 18,955 yuan and tin was up 2.4% at 279,330 yuan.

The European Central Bank has room to cut interest rates as inflation slows, key policymakers said on Monday, but added it must take its time in easing policy.

Meanwhile, the dollar waned following a slight pick up in risk appetite, but held tight ranges against its peers ahead of key inflation data from major economies this week that would give guidance on the global interest rate outlook.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Rate cuts generally boost economic activities due to cheaper cost of borrowing money, which could eventually improve physical metal demand.

However, in top metals consumer China, the usual premium to import copper into the country remained below zero, reflecting weak physical demand.

Stockpiles of copper in warehouses tracked by SHFE continued to be elevated, above the historical average for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, tin inventories in SHFE warehouses continued to climb and broke a new record high on Friday.

