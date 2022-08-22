Base metals rise on supply concerns fuelled by China power curbs

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on
Monday, as extended power curbs in China kept investors
concerned about supply, while more easing measures in the
world's second largest economy cemented hopes for a demand
recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.2% to $8,093 a tonne by 0510 GMT, while the
most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 1.4% to 63,090 yuan ($9,242.60) a tonne.
China's Sichuan province will extend curbs on industrial
power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling
hydropower output and surging household electricity demand
following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin
reported.
Power supply issues in Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces
continued, although these had limited impact on metal production
including copper, aluminium and zinc.
"Tightened supply of copper, partly due to power rationing,
prompted a rise in premium in the spot market," said He Tianyu,
a copper analyst at CRU Group.
"That encouraged downstream buyers to pre-order October
deliveries, given the fourth quarter is a traditional peak
season for copper demand."
Information provider Shanghai Metals Market's (SMM) refined
copper premium hit a nine-month high at 640 yuan a tonne last
Thursday, before easing 100 yuan to 540 yuan a tonne on Friday.
Market sentiment also improved as China cut some key lending
rates on Monday to support a slowing economy and a stressed
housing sector.
LME aluminium edged up 0.4% to $2,395.50 a tonne,
lead rose 0.6% to $2,055 a tonne, zinc gained
0.5% to $3,506 a tonne, while tin steadied at $24,800 a
tonne.
ShFE nickel jumped 4.8% to 178,990 yuan a tonne, tin
climbed 2.5% to 201,990 yuan a tonne, zinc
gained 1.1% to 25,120 yuan a tonne, and lead was up
0.8% at 15,105 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.8260 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)