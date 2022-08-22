Base metals rise on supply concerns fuelled by China power curbs

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Monday, as extended power curbs in China kept investors concerned about supply, while more easing measures in the world's second largest economy cemented hopes for a demand recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.2% to $8,093 a tonne by 0510 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4% to 63,090 yuan ($9,242.60) a tonne.

China's Sichuan province will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin reported.

Power supply issues in Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces continued, although these had limited impact on metal production including copper, aluminium and zinc.

"Tightened supply of copper, partly due to power rationing, prompted a rise in premium in the spot market," said He Tianyu, a copper analyst at CRU Group.

"That encouraged downstream buyers to pre-order October deliveries, given the fourth quarter is a traditional peak season for copper demand."

Information provider Shanghai Metals Market's (SMM) refined copper premium hit a nine-month high at 640 yuan a tonne last Thursday, before easing 100 yuan to 540 yuan a tonne on Friday.

Market sentiment also improved as China cut some key lending rates on Monday to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector.

LME aluminium edged up 0.4% to $2,395.50 a tonne, lead rose 0.6% to $2,055 a tonne, zinc gained 0.5% to $3,506 a tonne, while tin steadied at $24,800 a tonne.

ShFE nickel jumped 4.8% to 178,990 yuan a tonne, tin climbed 2.5% to 201,990 yuan a tonne, zinc gained 1.1% to 25,120 yuan a tonne, and lead was up 0.8% at 15,105 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.8260 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)