Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Base metals rise on supply concerns fuelled by China power curbs

08/22/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Monday, as extended power curbs in China kept investors concerned about supply, while more easing measures in the world's second largest economy cemented hopes for a demand recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.2% to $8,093 a tonne by 0510 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4% to 63,090 yuan ($9,242.60) a tonne.

China's Sichuan province will extend curbs on industrial power consumers until Aug. 25 as it tries to deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand following a long heatwave, financial news service Caixin reported.

Power supply issues in Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces continued, although these had limited impact on metal production including copper, aluminium and zinc.

"Tightened supply of copper, partly due to power rationing, prompted a rise in premium in the spot market," said He Tianyu, a copper analyst at CRU Group.

"That encouraged downstream buyers to pre-order October deliveries, given the fourth quarter is a traditional peak season for copper demand."

Information provider Shanghai Metals Market's (SMM) refined copper premium hit a nine-month high at 640 yuan a tonne last Thursday, before easing 100 yuan to 540 yuan a tonne on Friday.

Market sentiment also improved as China cut some key lending rates on Monday to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector.

LME aluminium edged up 0.4% to $2,395.50 a tonne, lead rose 0.6% to $2,055 a tonne, zinc gained 0.5% to $3,506 a tonne, while tin steadied at $24,800 a tonne.

ShFE nickel jumped 4.8% to 178,990 yuan a tonne, tin climbed 2.5% to 201,990 yuan a tonne, zinc gained 1.1% to 25,120 yuan a tonne, and lead was up 0.8% at 15,105 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.8260 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.23% 152.7053 Real-time Quote.-14.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.8408 Delayed Quote.7.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aBroker Marsh launches world first insurance for hydrogen projects
RE
02:05aFUNDS AMASS RECORD WAGER ON HAWKISH FED AS JACKSON HOLE LOOMS : McGeever
RE
02:04aCINEWORLD : Strategic options include a possible voluntary ch…
RE
02:00aTurkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void
RE
02:00aTurkey doubles russian oil purchases in jan-aug 22/21 as cou…
RE
01:59aAngolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of society
RE
01:52aINDIAN RUPEE AT FAIR VALUE DESPITE BALANCE OF PAYMENT PROBLEMS : JPMorgan analyst
RE
01:34aBase metals rise on supply concerns fuelled by China power curbs
RE
01:27aOil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
RE
01:23aAsia shares slip, dollar strong as yuan weakens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering econ..
2UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports
3Paragon grows by 14.1% in the first six months of 2022 and again raises..
4Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
5Agilyx ASA (AGLX) - Agilyx announces that Cyclyx has secured close to $..

HOT NEWS