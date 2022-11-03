Advanced search
Baseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2

11/03/2022 | 12:16am EDT
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies

(Reuters) -Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game Four and even the series.

Starter Cristian Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Javier rushed to the mound and lifted Pressly in the air in celebration after third baseman Alex Bregman fielded a tough ground ball to seal the win.

Don Larsen threw a perfect game in the 1956 World Series and the Phillies' Roy Halladay tossed a no-hitter in the 2010 Division Series in a game that was also played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

"My parents told me I was going to throw a no-hitter and thanks to God I was able to accomplish that," Javier, a native of the Dominican Republic, said through an interpreter.

"They told me that last night. And I said I was going to stay positive and with God helping us, we can do it."

Astros catcher Christian Vazquez said the win was even more special since it means the series is now guaranteed to return to Houston for a Game Six on Saturday and, if necessary, Game Seven on Sunday.

"It was special, everybody did a great job," Vazquez said.

"We're happy to split the series. Now we can finish it off at home."

Game Five is on Thursday in Philadelphia.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger/Peter Rutherford)


© Reuters 2022
