Baseball Centric Company Dugout Mugs Pledges $10,000 in Holiday Gifts

11/29/2021 | 02:01pm EST
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A baseball-centric company, Dugout Mugs, located in central Florida is set out to spread holiday cheer this year. Their mission: find 100 baseball families this holiday season, and donate up to $10,000 in gift cards to shop on their online store. 

Owners of Dugout Mugs, Kris Dehnert and Randall Thompson, are in search of families that love the game of baseball.

Dugout Mugs, which started in 2016, crafts baseball bat barrels into drinking mugs - an idea Thompson had in a dugout while coaching college baseball in 2014.

"We are incredibly blessed to be put in a position to help kids have a better holiday season. It's simple - the people that makeup baseball have given us an incredible amount...it's time we do our part," says Founder, Thompson.

Recently named to Inc 5000's list of America's fastest-growing companies, Dugout Mugs has certainly been embraced by the baseball community. CEO Kris Dehnert understands how much of a blessing it really is.

"With 2020 and 2021 being years that carried so much uncertainty...with businesses struggling, and families struggling - we still found a way to hire and add great people to our team. We have to give back," said Dehnert.

Giving back is in their culture, as their company mission is to "celebrate and serve the heroes of the baseball community."

Additionally, in 2021 alone, the company has donated over $50,000 to baseball-centric charities working with baseball icons like Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz, and Pudge Rodriquez to make that happen.

Spreading holiday cheer is on the priority list for Dugout Mugs this holiday season. They are seeking help to spread the word from heroes and icons around the baseball world.

"We encourage people to help us spread the word, and reach out to us if they know of a family that could benefit from some baseball gifts this holiday season...we'd love to help," said Thompson.

For more info.: Contact PR Manager, Todd Grasley, Todd@DugoutMugs.com, 407-873-5503

Image 1: Dugout Mugs' Owners Kris Dehnert (left) & Randall Thompson (right)


Dugout Mugs' owners look to give back to the baseball community this holiday season



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Dugout Mugs' Owners Kris Dehnert (left) & Randall Thompson (right)

Dugout Mugs' Owners Kris Dehnert (left) & Randall Thompson (right)

HOT NEWS