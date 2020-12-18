Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures joint letter (141 KB)

To: Supervisors, banks and other participants in the FX market 18 December 2020

Supervisory Guidance on managing FX settlement risk and the Global FX Code

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) encourage bank supervisors and banks and other participants in the FX market to follow the expectations set out in the 2013 BCBS Supervisory Guidance on managing FX settlement risk1 (BCBS guidance) and the Global FX Code (Principles 35 and 50).2 Bank supervisors should incorporate the BCBS guidance into their supervisory framework and, as part of their ongoing supervisory activities, assess whether banks that are engaged in materially FX trading are meeting that guidance. In cases where supervisors determine that a bank's management of FX settlement related risks is not adequate they should take appropriate action to correct the situation.

Settling FX trades can lead to significant principal risk when one counterparty to a trade sends a currency payment to the other before receiving the currency it is buying. Principal risk and other associated risks are often underestimated because the length of time between trade execution and final settlement is not fully taken into account.

The 2019 BIS Triennial FX survey (Triennial)3 shows that FX settlement risk remains significant. Global FX trading activity was USD 6.6 trillion per day in April 2019, leading to gross payment obligations worth USD 18.7 trillion. Related analysis suggests that the proportion of trades with payment-versus-payment (PvP) protection has fallen in recent years.4

The BCBS guidance recommends eliminating principal risk by using PvP settlement where practicable. For FX transactions that do not settle via PvP, the guidance recommends that supervisors encourage banks to minimise the size and duration of their principal risk and to conduct timely reconciliation of payments received. To fully address FX settlement-related risks, banks' incentives, business practices and infrastructures must be properly aligned.