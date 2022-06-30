Basel revises bank crypto capital plan to include blockchain

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Banks should take a conservative
approach to setting aside capital to cover risks from "unbacked"
crypto assets on their books, the global Basel Committee of
banking regulators said in proposals on Thursday which now also
cover blockchain.
Cryptoassets have tumbled in value in recent weeks partly
triggered by the collapse of terraUSD, a stablecoin whose value
was derived by complex algorithmic processes.
As a result, regulators like the Basel Committee are worried
about the potential risks to the financial system from the
lightly regulated crypto sector even though it is still small
relative to the size of global stock, bond and derivatives
markets.
The proposals on Thursday mark Basel's second public
consultation on cryptocurrencies, which would require banks to
take a conservative stance when setting aside capital for crypto
holdings.
The Committee's proposal said cryptoassets which are not
backed by assets like traditional currencies, and stablecoins
that do not have effective stabilisation mechanisms, should
continue to be subject to a conservative prudential treatment
with regard to capital set aside for potential losses.
It also proposed a new limit on gross exposures to such
cryptoassets.
In June last year, Basel had published a first consultation
on the crypto sector, which proposed that banks must hold enough
capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full.
Basel said it was keeping the basic structure of that first
proposal, which divided cryptoassets two broad groups, one
including stablecoins, and the other higher risk cryptoassets,
which would require the more conservative capital treatment.
The latest Basel proposals include new elements such as
extra capital to cover "evolving risks" from distributed ledger
technologies or blockchain, which underpins cryptoassets.
The committee said it will continue to monitor market
developments to see if the proposals need toughening further.
The committee, made up of banking regulators from the
world's main financial centres, said it plans to finalise the
rules by year-end.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)