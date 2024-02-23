LONDON (Reuters) - Lobbying by banks to water down agreed capital rules simply diverts them and their regulators from dealing with the day-to-day risks they face, a global banking watchdog said on Friday.

The Basel Committee of banking regulators from across the world is facing pushback from banks in the United States in particular to the final leg of its 'Basel III' post-financial crisis bank capital reforms.

"Regulators are often accused of fighting the last war," Basel Committee Chair Pablo Hernandez de Cos, told a conference in Belgium.

"Yet in the case of implementing Basel III, it is the dragging on of the process - with attempts to reopen past reforms and battles - that will divert important resources from banks and supervisors to deal with current and emerging risks instead," said de Cos, who is also Bank of Spain governor.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)