Basic indicators of the financial market sectors

The Czech National Bank regularly publishes basic information on individual financial market sectors. In this way it gives experts and the general public access to basic quantitative data on the size, financial condition and prudential business of banks, credit unions, insurance companies, investment firms, management companies, collective investment funds, pension management companies and funds operated by pension management companies.

The information is newly made available through the ARAD application, which was previously used mainly for statistical information. The switch to the new form of data presentation enables the publication of longer time series and the use of other functionalities of this application. The scope of the published data has changed significantly above all for banks, credit unions and investment firms. For these sectors, the data are now published in accordance with new statements and reports pursuant to the single reporting frameworks introduced by EU law (COREP, FINREP) through Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to supervisory reporting of institutions according to Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council. In other sectors, the scope of the published data remains unchanged.

For each set of information, methodological notes have been prepared which clarify the approaches used to process the data and the content of some lesser-known indicators and above all draw attention to methodological changes in the time series which affect the interpretation of the developments in the individual indicators. Therefore, we recommend that due attention be paid to these notes, especially in the banking, credit unions and investment firms sectors, where major changes have occurred. The methodological notes are available in the ARAD application when the relevant set of information is selected and the Methodology tab is used. We also recommend that users take note of the dates of data updates, which may also explain such differences. Reporting entities often revise the data submitted, usually as a consequence of external audits. The CNB does not provide further detail information on specific data.

Sectors

Frequency of publication of basic indicators of individual sectors:

The data for all sectors will be updated two and a half months after the end of each quarter. Where relevant, these updates will include revisions of earlier data based on revisions submitted by reporting entities during the quarter. If substantial data changes occur, the revision of earlier data will take place immediately and information on the extraordinary revision will be published in the News section.