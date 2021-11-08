Basis Technologies Positioned as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Ad Tech

Basis SaaS Platform Included in Report for Second Consecutive Year*;

Evaluation is Based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://www.basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Challenger’ in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech. Released to the market four years ago, Basis Technologies’ platform is included in 2021 Magic Quadrant and its associated Critical Capabilities for Ad Tech report for the second year in a row. Gartner’s 2021 evaluation was conducted while Basis Technologies operated as “Centro.”

According to Gartner in its report, “Challengers in this Magic Quadrant have the scale and expertise to deliver efficient and effective ad solutions but lag the leaders in innovation, scope of offerings and organizational stability.” Regarding the report, Gartner states that, “Digital advertising continues to be a top marketing strategy, despite uncertainty about the future of its underpinning technologies. As ad tech vendors scramble to adapt to changing rules and expectations, digital marketing leaders can use this evaluation to track evolving offerings.”[1]

Gartner defines, “the Ad Tech market as technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, streaming TV, mobile, social and search with functions for campaign planning, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation. Ad tech can be used by buy-side and sell-side agents; with this evaluation focusing exclusively on buy-side.”[1]

“We believe that this Gartner Magic Quadrant showcases the advertising technologies that are poised to solve the enterprise marketing challenges of tomorrow,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “In the four years since its release, we think that the Basis platform has been demonstrating clearly to the market how media automation and intelligence can overcome the complexity and disconnection that continues to grow in our industry.”

Basis Technologies’ SaaS platform is currently rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) from verified users on Gartner Peer Insights technology reviews site (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/ad-tech/vendor/basis-global-technologies/product/basis-dsp)**. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats. For more information visit: https://basis.net.

The 12 Ad Tech companies were evaluated by Gartner analysts Andrew Frank and Eric Schmitt in the report. The Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech is available to Gartner customers here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/4007307.

*Basis Technologies was recognized as Centro in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report.

**Basis Reviews is rated 4.6/ 5 based on 21 reviews as on 1 November 2021.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech, Andrew Frank, et al, 25 October 2021

Gartner IT Glossary, “Magic Quadrant,” 2021. [https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/glossary/magic-quadrant].

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

