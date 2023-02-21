Bath & Body Works adds second new director amid pressure from Third Point

Steve Voskuil, senior vice president and CFO at The Hershey Company, will become the board's 12th member. He previously served as CFO of Avanos Medical, formerly Halyard Health. Before that he spent more than two decades at Kimberly-Clark Corporation in finance-related positions.

Last week Bath & Body Works added Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands and consumer products veteran to the board, expanding the group to 11 from 10 members.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss