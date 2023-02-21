Advanced search
Bath & Body Works adds second new director amid pressure from Third Point

02/21/2023 | 04:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wait in line outside a Bath and Body Works retail store in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bath & Body Works on Tuesday named a veteran chief financial officer with expertise in capital allocation as a new director, marking the second time in two weeks the specialty retailer has expanded its board as it faces pressure from an activist investor.

Steve Voskuil, senior vice president and CFO at The Hershey Company, will become the board's 12th member. He previously served as CFO of Avanos Medical, formerly Halyard Health. Before that he spent more than two decades at Kimberly-Clark Corporation in finance-related positions.

Last week Bath & Body Works added Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands and consumer products veteran to the board, expanding the group to 11 from 10 members.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. -3.14% 29.01 Delayed Quote.10.68%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. -0.14% 36.36 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 1.57% 129.23 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 0.09% 240.9 Delayed Quote.3.94%
