US-registered battery development firm Saturnose is developing an aluminium-ion battery and said it is on track to commercialise it next year.

The little-known Delaware-registered firm is experimenting its enhanced altered aluminium ion (Ea2I) battery with an energy density of 550Wh/L, which is 20pc higher than the best energy density of 475Wh/L of a lithium-ion battery, it said.

The Ea2I battery has an average 10,000 of cycles of use, double the maximum 5,000 of cycles in a lithium-ion battery. Its driving range used in an electric vehicle (EV) is above 1,000km, higher than 800km of the best lithium-ion battery in the market, Saturnose claims.

The firm's goal is to replace lithium-ion batteries, which are not cost-effective, step by step, it said. The manufacturing cost of the new aluminium-ion battery by Saturnose is $65/KW, 50pc lower than $135/KW of a lithium-ion battery. This will help reduce the manufacturing costs of EVs.

With rapid development of lithium battery applications, battery manufacturing and development firms have been also trying to find alternatives because of drawbacks in lithium-ion batteries.

"Safety is the biggest concern in all lithium ion batteries, and the other major bottleneck is its usage cycle," Saturnose said. "A next generation lithium-ion battery will be extensively costlier to exceed 5,000 cycles. In terms of raw material price stability, by 2025 there will be 30pc short supply to demand of lithium if the current trend continues. A dependency on cobalt and nickel is also the major flip side."

But the abundance and durability of aluminum in the world will eliminate the need of nickel and cobalt as required in lithium-ion batteries, Saturnose said. The global nickel market was in deficit during January-September, with estimated demand exceeding supplies by 108,500t, the World Bureau of Metal Statistics said.

Argus-assessed prices for 99.5pc grade lithium carbonate were 210,000-220,000 yuan/t ($33,050-34,625/t) ex-works on 7 December, the highest level since Argus launched this assessment in 2016, up by 383pc from a year earlier and driven by tightening feedstock supplies and firmer demand from the lithium iron phosphate battery sector. Cobalt hydroxide feedstock prices have also surged by 100pc from the start of this year to $25.80-26.30/lb cif China.

Some Chinese battery producers are accelerating their developments of the sodium-ion battery supported by government policies. The Chinese government in August announced plans to promote development of its sodium-ion battery industry during 2021-25, the period of the country's 14th five-year economic plan.

China's largest power battery manufacturer CATL unveiled its new sodium-ion batteries on 29 July, expecting to build an industrial supply chain by 2023. Other battery manufacturers such as Huayang Group, Sunwoda, Guangzhou Great Power, Great Wall, Ronbay and Putailai have also set out plans to develop sodium-ion batteries.