Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Battery-powered electric vehicles nearly double EU market share in Q1 - ACEA

05/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Electric cars are plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles in Rome

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, as the rollout of models across the continent picks up pace.

BEVs accounted for 10% of total passenger car sales in the EU, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed, surpassing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which took an 8.9% share.

In total, 224,145 BEVs were sold across the EU in the January-March period, up from 146,125 in the same period last year.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. Cars powered by petrol and diesel lost market share but still accounted for 52.8% of the EU market during the period.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aECB SHOULD NOT RAISE RATES IN JULY BEFORE Q2 GDP DATA : Panetta
RE
02:48aOil climbs higher on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban
RE
02:48aInsurer Hiscox sets aside $40 mln for possible losses from Ukraine crisis
RE
02:46aSocGen boosts income but costs of Ukraine war rise
RE
02:46aGuinea orders legal proceedings against ousted President Conde
RE
02:45aLack of alternatives set to drive dollar dominance
RE
02:45aBAE sees opportunity from higher European defense budgets
RE
02:43aMARKETMIND : The real balancing act
RE
02:43aUK news publisher Reach says ad demand has dropped
RE
02:42aFrench energy minister expects EU consensus on stopping Russian oil imports by end of week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
2Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
3Russia fights for control of Ukraine's Mariupol stronghold
4Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
5Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing de..

HOT NEWS