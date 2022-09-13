Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range

09/13/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO of Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO of Our Next Energy (ONE)

(Reuters) - Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday.

The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a new 20-gigawatt-hour U.S. manufacturing plant in 2026, founder and Chief Executive Mujeeb Ijaz said in an interview.

Other battery companies are developing anode-free designs, but ONE's Gemini battery appears to be unique in that it uses cells with two different cell chemistries, including one for everyday driving and a second to extend driving range on longer trips.

The secret sauce is in Gemini's large-format range-extender cells. While the standard cells use relatively conventional lithium iron phosphate cathodes and graphite anodes, the range-extender cells are anode-free, which eliminates the use of graphite and anode-making equipment.

The cathodes are designed to use a unique blend of lithium and manganese and a much lower percentage of nickel, while eliminating cobalt, according to Ijaz.

"It has been my long-term aspiration to eliminate both nickel and cobalt," Ijaz said of two key cathode materials in most current electric vehicle batteries that are more expensive and less sustainable than such common materials as manganese.

While the lithium-rich manganese nickel cathodes are still being refined, the current version of the range-extender cells uses cathodes made of nickel, cobalt and manganese.

By eliminating the anode in those cells, ONE says it can slice the cell cost in mass production by $50 per kilowatt-hour -- a significant savings over current costs estimated at $100-$110 per kWh.

"Our goal is to launch the Gemini battery in 2026 with zero cobalt and 26% nickel or less, using manganese as the primary cathode material," Ijaz said.

ONE's Gemini battery will be displayed Sept. 13-15 at The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36a'FRANKLY SHOCKING' : Inquiry says Star unfit to hold Sydney casino licence
RE
12:26aIndia's RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates - analysts
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : Domestic capacity at 100% of pre-pande…
RE
12:22aJAPAN AIRLINES EXECUTIVE : International capacity at 65% of pre-p…
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle With Spotlight on U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
12:08aBattery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
RE
12:02aTaiwan says new Lithuanian office in Taipei begins operations
RE
12:01a'CHALLENGE' TO MAINTAIN WORLD'S FOCUS ON GLOBAL HEALTH AFTER COVID-19 : Bill Gates
RE
09/12Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China
RE
09/12Indonesia to review minimum wage rules after protests over fuel price hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's RBI may hike rates by 50 bps as inflation accelerates - analyst..
2Indian shares scale 5-month high as Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life jump
3Taiwan says new Lithuanian office in Taipei begins operations
4Typhoon Muifa intensifies, expected to make landfall in eastern China
5Baring Private Equity Asia raises $11.2 billion in its largest buyout f..

HOT NEWS