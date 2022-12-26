Battery swapping spurs Kenya e-bike drive

But they're a big source of air pollution, too.

Now a new breed of startups hopes to make electric bikes the answer.

They've been too expensive for most Kenyans, due to costly batteries.

But young firms like ARC Ride hope battery swapping could be the answer.

Jo Hurst-Croft is chief executive:

"At ARC Ride we call ourselves battery-as-a-service business. We are putting the infrastructure in to enable mass adoption of electric mobility."

The firm has developed its own small battery that can be quickly swapped for a new one when it runs out of juice.

Rival Ecobodaa has similar ideas.

It hopes to have 1,000 e-bikes on the road by the end of 2023.

Such firms retain ownership of the batteries, just leaving riders to buy the bike.

This user says renting the batteries works out much cheaper than using conventional fuel.

It should be good news for air quality too, since much of Kenya's electricity comes from renewable sources.

The country's power utility estimates it can generate enough to charge about two million electric motorcycles every day.