Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Battles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says

05/24/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region

KYIV (Reuters) - Battles being fought in eastern Ukraine could determine the country's fate, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Tuesday.

Three months after invading Ukraine, Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine. Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had not given up attempts to cross the river.

"Now we are observing the most active phase of the full-scale aggression which Russia unfolded against our country," he told a televised briefing.

"The situation on the (eastern) front is extremely difficult, because the fate of this country is perhaps being decided (there) right now."

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pExxon must face Massachusetts climate change lawsuit, court rules
RE
12:33pRecord high U.S. house prices, rising mortgages depress new home sales
RE
12:31pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:30pU.S. forecasters predict 7th straight year of above-normal hurricane season
RE
12:30pGold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, yields retreat
RE
12:28pSaudi fiscal sustainability will target reserves not falling below certain percentage of GDP-fin min
RE
12:27pSouth African rand strengthens amid gold gains, dollar weakness
RE
12:26pTedros re-elected as head of World Health Organization
RE
12:26pBattles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
RE
12:20pWall St drops as economic data, weak forecasts reignite slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS