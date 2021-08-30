Baxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for $10 billion -source

(.)
Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S.-based medical technology company
Baxter International Inc is nearing a deal to buy
medical equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for more
than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
A deal could value Hill-Rom at around $156 per share and
could be announced later this week, the source said. The Wall
Street Journal, which first reported on the deal, said the
acquisition could be for $150 per share.
Baxter and Hill-Rom did not respond when contacted by
Reuters for comment.
Hill-Rom, founded in 1915, offers services including smart
beds for patients, diagnostics and monitoring technologies,
according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis
in New York
Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis)