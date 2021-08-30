Baxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for $10 billion -source

(.)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S.-based medical technology company Baxter International Inc is nearing a deal to buy medical equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for more than $10 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A deal could value Hill-Rom at around $156 per share and could be announced later this week, the source said. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the deal, said the acquisition could be for $150 per share.

Baxter and Hill-Rom did not respond when contacted by Reuters for comment.

Hill-Rom, founded in 1915, offers services including smart beds for patients, diagnostics and monitoring technologies, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis)