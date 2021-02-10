Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bay Point Advisors : Expands Entertainment Financing With Establishment of Bay Point Media

02/10/2021 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognizing the growing need for film and television debt financing in Georgia, which has grown to become the #1 filming location in the world, Bay Point Advisors, LLC has announced the launch of a dedicated advisory unit, Bay Point Media. The subsidiary complements Bay Point’s portfolio, which spans preferred equity investments in real estate including Atlanta studio production facilities. Bay Point Media’s official maiden production as senior lender is the independent noir crime thriller One Way, starring Kevin Bacon, Travis Fimmel and Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005890/en/

Directed and produced by Andrew Baird from a screenplay by Ben Conway, One Way began principal photography this week, shooting in the southwest Georgia city of Thomasville. Bay Point Media is financing and executive producing the film, with the unit’s Rob Moran and Chandler Rierson serving as executive producers.

Bay Point Media is headquartered on the lot at Trilith Studios, the second-largest, purpose-built studio complex in North America which serves as an anchor for the Trilith “live-work-play” master development servicing the booming local film and creative industries. Trilith Studios President & CEO Frank Patterson sits on Bay Point Media’s advisory board.

“With Bay Point Media, we now have a dedicated focus on providing senior, bridge and mezzanine loans for film, television and other content, while also customizing construction loans to fuel the continued robust growth of the Georgia entertainment sector,” said Charles Andros, president and chief investment officer of Bay Point Advisors.

Bay Point Media is overseen by Chandler Rierson and Rob Moran. “We are confident in the accelerating growth of Georgia’s entertainment industry,” said Rierson, a CPA with Bay Point Advisors. “With its state-of-the-art studios, skilled workforce, diverse landscapes and up to 30% tax incentives, Georgia will continue to be valued not just as ‘Hollywood East,’ but as its own singular production hub. We are pleased to have our capital serve as a catalyst in the development of media infrastructure, content creation and distribution.”

Moran – when not arresting Jim Carrey in Me, Myself & Irene – brings the experience of a longtime actor, producer and L.A.-to-Atlanta transplant to Bay Point Media. With three decades of Hollywood relationships, including a career-long collaboration with comedy titans Peter and Bobby Farrelly, appearing in many of their films, he stated, “Bay Point Media aims to attract intellectual property creators to Georgia – writers, directors, TV show runners, studios and others – to take advantage of the great facilities we’re helping to fund.”

Bay Point first expanded into entertainment with the growth of production facilities in the Atlanta area. Following a 2017 investment in Bento Box Entertainment, an Emmy-winning entertainment content and technology company, Bay Point served as senior construction lender for Cinelease Studios – Three Ring in Covington, Georgia, “the Hollywood of the South,” more recently as a preferred equity investor in Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios Atlanta). Bay Point has also financed individual films including The Tiger Rising with Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah, shot in Georgia, and The Comeback Trail with Robert DeNiro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state is the #1 filming location in the world and the #1 location for blockbusters, including theatrical films like Black Panther, Jumanji, X-Men and Selma, as well as popular TV series like Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Ozark. In 2019, production companies spent nearly $3 billion in Georgia.

About Bay Point Advisors

Established in 2012, Bay Point Advisors LLC is a privately held firm based in Atlanta, Georgia specializing in customized, secured lending solutions across real estate and other industries, including entertainment, aviation, and natural resources. Since its inception, Bay Point Advisors has originated over $500 million of privately negotiated loans. For more information, please visit www.bay-pointadvisors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aConquest Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:34aROGERS SUGAR : Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Lantic Inc.
PU
09:34aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Develop Advanced Air-to-Air Missile Engagement Concept
PU
09:33aBUNKER HILL MINING CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:32aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : A culture of diversity where everyone feels welcome, heard, and valued
PU
09:32aUNION PACIFIC : Long Game Win Makes UP Big in South Korea
PU
09:31aMETRO AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:31aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:31aUKG : Ranked #2 on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2021 List
BU
09:26aDollar slides to two-week low as tame inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA, INC. : Hello Houston, we have a problem
2GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
4MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Musk's bitcoin bet fuels gains in companies already invested
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ