Bay Point Advisors : Expands Entertainment Financing With Establishment of Bay Point Media

Recognizing the growing need for film and television debt financing in Georgia, which has grown to become the #1 filming location in the world, Bay Point Advisors, LLC has announced the launch of a dedicated advisory unit, Bay Point Media. The subsidiary complements Bay Point’s portfolio, which spans preferred equity investments in real estate including Atlanta studio production facilities. Bay Point Media’s official maiden production as senior lender is the independent noir crime thriller One Way, starring Kevin Bacon, Travis Fimmel and Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005890/en/

Directed and produced by Andrew Baird from a screenplay by Ben Conway, One Way began principal photography this week, shooting in the southwest Georgia city of Thomasville. Bay Point Media is financing and executive producing the film, with the unit’s Rob Moran and Chandler Rierson serving as executive producers.

Bay Point Media is headquartered on the lot at Trilith Studios, the second-largest, purpose-built studio complex in North America which serves as an anchor for the Trilith “live-work-play” master development servicing the booming local film and creative industries. Trilith Studios President & CEO Frank Patterson sits on Bay Point Media’s advisory board.

“With Bay Point Media, we now have a dedicated focus on providing senior, bridge and mezzanine loans for film, television and other content, while also customizing construction loans to fuel the continued robust growth of the Georgia entertainment sector,” said Charles Andros, president and chief investment officer of Bay Point Advisors.

Bay Point Media is overseen by Chandler Rierson and Rob Moran. “We are confident in the accelerating growth of Georgia’s entertainment industry,” said Rierson, a CPA with Bay Point Advisors. “With its state-of-the-art studios, skilled workforce, diverse landscapes and up to 30% tax incentives, Georgia will continue to be valued not just as ‘Hollywood East,’ but as its own singular production hub. We are pleased to have our capital serve as a catalyst in the development of media infrastructure, content creation and distribution.”

Moran – when not arresting Jim Carrey in Me, Myself & Irene – brings the experience of a longtime actor, producer and L.A.-to-Atlanta transplant to Bay Point Media. With three decades of Hollywood relationships, including a career-long collaboration with comedy titans Peter and Bobby Farrelly, appearing in many of their films, he stated, “Bay Point Media aims to attract intellectual property creators to Georgia – writers, directors, TV show runners, studios and others – to take advantage of the great facilities we’re helping to fund.”

Bay Point first expanded into entertainment with the growth of production facilities in the Atlanta area. Following a 2017 investment in Bento Box Entertainment, an Emmy-winning entertainment content and technology company, Bay Point served as senior construction lender for Cinelease Studios – Three Ring in Covington, Georgia, “the Hollywood of the South,” more recently as a preferred equity investor in Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios Atlanta). Bay Point has also financed individual films including The Tiger Rising with Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah, shot in Georgia, and The Comeback Trail with Robert DeNiro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state is the #1 filming location in the world and the #1 location for blockbusters, including theatrical films like Black Panther, Jumanji, X-Men and Selma, as well as popular TV series like Stranger Things, The Walking Dead and Ozark. In 2019, production companies spent nearly $3 billion in Georgia.

About Bay Point Advisors

Established in 2012, Bay Point Advisors LLC is a privately held firm based in Atlanta, Georgia specializing in customized, secured lending solutions across real estate and other industries, including entertainment, aviation, and natural resources. Since its inception, Bay Point Advisors has originated over $500 million of privately negotiated loans. For more information, please visit www.bay-pointadvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005890/en/