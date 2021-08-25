Baylis Medical Announces First Clinical Case Using the VersaCross® Large Access Solution in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Baylis Medical announced today the first clinical use of the VersaCross® Large Access Solution in Canada, to perform a Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) procedure. The new solution includes the world's first 3-in-1 radiofrequency (RF) wire paired with a seamless shapeable dilator designed to optimize tissue dilation for large sheath procedures including LAAC, transcatheter mitral valve repair, RF ablation, and several emerging left sided therapies.

Dr. Jacqueline Saw, a leading Interventional Cardiologist in Vancouver, BC, Canada, performed the first Canadian in-human cases with use of the VersaCross Large Access Solution during a left atrial appendage closure procedure, using the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Occluder by Abbott. Dr. Saw also successfully completed a LAAC procedure using the Boston Scientific WATCHMAN™ implant, with the new solution.

"When getting to the left atrium for my LAAC procedure, speed and simplicity are key. The new VersaCross Large Access Solution allows me to simplify and expedite the procedure for delivering a LAAC sheath into the LA," said Dr. Saw. "The seamless dilator design optimizes tissue dilation, making crossing the septum smooth like butter."

The new solution features a seamless large access transseptal dilator with a sleek profile and no dilator-sheath transition; the device optimizes tissue dilation for large sheath access at both the femoral vein and through the atrial septum. After dilation, the 0.035" RF wire is instantly deployed and facilitates seamless delivery of large bore therapeutic sheaths to the left atrial appendage.

The included 3-in-1 wire features Baylis' proprietary RF puncture technology. The electrode-tipped wire can easily start at the SVC, perform RF transseptal puncture, and act as an 0.035" exchange wire in the left atrium, without the need for device exchanges.

"Building upon the successful launch of the VersaCross RF Transseptal Solution, the VersaCross Large Access Solution continues to address emerging patient and physician needs specific to large sheath procedures," said John Hanley, Regional Vice President, Canada and Asia-Pacific at Baylis. "We believe the simplicity, efficiency, and ease of use of the VersaCross Large Access Solution will set a new standard of care across all large bore therapy procedures."

The addition of the VersaCross Large Access Solution enables the delivery of a broader range of therapy devices for electrophysiology and interventional cardiology procedures.

About Baylis Medical

