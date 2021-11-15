Bayshore Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Launch of ANDA Approved Products

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals, LLC is pleased to introduce three new FDA-approved products to their expanding portfolio.

Metolazone Tablets USP , 2.5mg, 5mg and 10 mg, is the generic equivalent of Zaroxolyn Tablets. It is available by prescription only and is indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Etodolac Immediate Release Tablets USP, 400 mg and 500 mg, is the generic equivalent of Lodine Tablets. Etodolac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug and only available by prescription.

Ketotifen Fumarate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.035% (OTC & RX) is the generic equivalent of Zaditor. It is an antihistamine that is indicated for the treatment of itchy eyes. Ketotifen is Bayshore Pharmaceutical's first ANDA approved product that is available by prescription or as an OTC in the Bayshore Label.

“Bayshore is very proud to bring these internal R&D projects through to FDA approval and commercialization. These efforts further exemplify our focus on balancing internally developed products with our continued partnerships with manufacturing partners such as Beximco Pharmaceuticals, in which we can utilize our trade relationships to market & distribute ANDA’s for those companies not set up do so directly,” says Mark Moshier, President of Bayshore Pharmaceuticals.

About Bayshore Pharmaceuticals:

Bayshore Pharmaceuticals, LLC was established in 2011 in the centrally located area of Short Hills, NJ. As a full-service Sales & Distribution company focusing on FDA-approved generic pharmaceuticals, Bayshore used its extensive knowledge and experience in global API and Finished Dosage Form manufacturing to differentiate itself from other Generic Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing organizations. In addition to developing its wholly-owned portfolio of generic products, Bayshore successfully utilized its longstanding industry relationships to augment its business by marketing other pharma manufacturer’s ANDA products under the same Bayshore label. With a strong emphasis on Project Management and Supplier & Customer transparency, Bayshore, along with our global manufacturing partners, maintains the highest level of product quality, in full compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This mission has allowed Bayshore to become one of the most service-oriented and reliable supply partners in the industry.

