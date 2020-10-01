Be Seen Be Safe Introduces Disease Spread Mitigation Technology for Pork and Poultry Production Networks in Europe

Farm Health Guardian™, a new real-time disease mitigation technology platform, is now available for pork and poultry producers and integrators throughout North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Brought to market by Be Seen Be Safe Ltd., the innovative system accurately and quickly tracks and shuts down disease spread within minutes of the first report of disease symptoms.

Jonathan Sawatzky, VP, Maple Leaf Agri-Farms Manufacturing, says, “Farm Health Guardian has provided our business with a platform to manage our farm movements and provide excellent and timely trace back abilities and communication in our Farm system.”

“The Farm Health Guardian system is the first complete disease spread mitigation platform of its kind,” says Tim Nelson, Founder and President, Be Seen Be Safe. “Quick and efficient disease containment is critical to the safety and sustainability of the livestock and poultry industry and the people who work within it. Even with the best individual farm biosecurity protocols, livestock and poultry systems are vulnerable to the devastation that disease outbreaks can cause. With this proven technology we are able to reduce the impact throughout the production network by containing an outbreak before it spreads.”

The estimated negative economic effects of animal disease outbreaks are significant. In Canada, according to a Gap Analysis prepared by Synthesis Agri-Food Network for the National Farmed Animal Health and Welfare Council, avian influenza could cost the Canadian poultry industry more than $600 million in just one province alone and a study by Iowa State University has indicated that African swine fever could create a $50 billion loss to the North American swine industry.

The Farm Health Guardian patented system tracks and records all movement in and out of production facilities in real time, providing fast, easy, confidential ways to record all staff, visitor and vehicle movement. The system uses multiple technologies to record this movement, including an app for contactless digital pre-screening, paperless check-in, vehicle passport and GPS tracking. This patented system was tested and proven effective by one of North America’s largest pork production networks, Maple Leaf Agri-Foods.

“We are proud to have played a role in bringing this critical technology to the industry, with a common goal to work and expand to the industry,” says Dan Di Salvo, Maple Leaf Foods Vice President Infrastructure and Security. “Farm Health Guardian has already provided immediate benefits. The collaborative partnership Be Seen Be Safe and Maple Leaf Foods made the journey and solution successful, easy to use and even more. It’s a major step forward in support of industry best practices in assuring continued, safe, quality food production that will continue to meet the growing global demand for food.”

About Be Seen Be Safe

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Be Seen Be Safe Ltd., is an animal health track and trace technology provider. Founded in 2013, the company strives to protect the health and sustainability of the livestock industry and those who work within it, through real-time disease monitoring and response technology platforms. Farm Health Guardian is a product of Be Seen Be Safe Ltd.

