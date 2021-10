Do you love the thrill of pokie tournaments where you go head-to-head with other players and compete for big prizes? Of course you do and that is why you need to visit the Juicy Stakes Casino this November.

From today until next Monday (8 November), players can earn points when spinning the reels on featured Betsoft pokies including Stacked, Lava Gold, Mr Macau and Primal as part of the November Pokie Tournament.

Players earn one point for every $0.50 spin they place and are then ranked on the leaderboard based on the number of points they have accumulated. Prizes are then paid out to the top 16 players come the end of the tournament. First place receives $400, second 300 and third $230.

November really is a blockbuster month for pokie and Free Games action at Juicy Stakes Casino. For the entire month, players can unlock up to 270 Free Spins on the November Slot of the Month which is 88 Frenzy Fortune. The best part? The more you deposit, the more Free Spins you receive.

Here is a full breakdown of the offer:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 Free Spins on 88 Frenzy Fortune with the code FORTUNE30

Deposit $50 and receive 60 Free Spins on 88 Frenzy Fortune with the code FORTUNE60

Deposit $75 and receive 80 Free Spins on 88 Frenzy Fortune with the code FORTUNE80

Deposit $100 and receive 100 Free Spins on 88 Frenzy Fortune with the code FORTUNE100

Free Games will be added to your account 24-48 hours after making a qualifying deposit or you can contact a member of the casino’s super friendly customer support team (casinohost@juicystakes.eu) and they will add them to your account immediately.

Juicy Stakes Casino is one of the best in the world and that is partly down to the wide range of payment options players can use to deposit and withdraw. This includes BitCoin, making Juicy Stakes one of the only reputable BitCoin casinos available to players in Australia.

The casino likes to reward its BitCoin players and is currently offering a BitCoin Spins Special bonus where you can unlock additional Free Spins when you make a qualifying BitCoin deposit. Check out more information about the offer here.

