Beam Mobile : Announces Upgraded Healthcare Cases for iPhone SE/XR

04/08/2021 | 08:39am EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Mobile today announces new iPhone SE and XR cases with data-passthrough ports. Beam cases are designed for hospitals using mobile applications and provide battery backup and advanced drop protection.

Dean Shortland, CTO of Beam Mobile, says, "The key new advantage is a micro-USB data port for mobile provisioning and device management in charging cabinets. This helps with large-scale deployment." Beam works with JAMF and Imprivata provisioning, and Datamation storage cabinets.

Beam Mobile cases also provide swappable batteries, which allow for seamless exchange without workflow interruption. Beam is used with Epic, Cerner, Allscripts, and Meditech for EMR, and with secure communication apps such as Patientsafe, Vocera, TigerConnect, and Mobile Heartbeat.

Beam's impact-resistant polycarbonate shell is designed to protect smartphones from drops in fast-paced environments. Beam is also wipeable with hospital-grade cleaners and is designed for IP54 dust and water resistance. There are several charging options, including a 5-bay sled dock, a 10-bay battery charger, and a single-user dock. Beam is compatible with the iPhone SE, 8, and XR/11.

Beam Mobile products are used by Christ Hospital, WVU Medicine, Mount Sinai Health, UNC Medical, Alberta Health, and many others. An Informatics RN at The Valley Hospital, NJ, wrote, "In all of the craziness, one of our runners dropped an iPhone that was in a Beam case down the elevator shaft. The device was retrieved this morning, and both the case and iPhone were in perfect working condition—now that's durable!"

Shortland added, "Beam is essential for hospitals and clinics wanting to protect their mobile investment. We put our products through the paces in testing to ensure we are providing the most durable case on the market."

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beam Mobile has led the effort to provide smartphone protection in demanding environments. The Beam team is the legacy of Griffin Technology, which made its mark in consumer smartphone cases. Beam Mobile is available from healthcare integrators nationwide, such as CDW Healthcare. For information, contact sales@beam-mobile.com. We make the casetm

PR contact: Jeff Pack
307032@email4pr.com 
615-473-6149

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-mobile-announces-upgraded-healthcare-cases-for-iphone-sexr-301264634.html

SOURCE Beam Mobile


© PRNewswire 2021
