Beam Suntory : to Invest More Than $1 Billion to Make Positive Impacts on the Environment, Consumers, and Communities

Company sets sustainability ambitions to go beyond net-zero carbon emissions, reduce water use by 50% and achieve 100% watershed replenishment, invest $500 million to engage consumers to make responsible choices, donate 1 million volunteer hours, foster greater diversity, equity and inclusion, and more.

Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, is making long-term commitments to sustainability across every facet of its value chain, from seed to sip – a program known as Proof Positive. These commitments to the environment, consumers, and society are aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They aim to create a more sustainable and equitable future for Beam Suntory and its stakeholders.

“Making a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s a must-do for the sustainability of our business and humanity,” said Beam Suntory President & CEO Albert Baladi. “Proof Positive is inspired by Suntory’s vision of Growing for Good and represents a step-change in our sustainability ambitions. Our quality products start with the blessings of nature, and we’re determined to give back to nature more than we use. We’re fundamentally committed to reducing harmful drinking, and we’ll increase investment to support consumers in making responsible choices. We’ll use our platform to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, and leave a lasting legacy for our teams, community and our industry. Proof Positive is a critical roadmap towards 2030, 2040, and beyond for how we will positively impact the environment, our consumers and our communities.”

Proof Positive targets for 2030 and 2040 include:

NATURE POSITIVE: Through investments in efficient technology and cleaner fuels, Beam Suntory has reduced water use per unit of production by 22 percent* and reduced greenhouse gases emitted by direct operations by 19 percent+. Building on this progress to reduce its environmental footprint, Beam Suntory is setting bold targets focused on the environment, suppliers and packaging. Goals include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 50 percent across direct operations by 2030, with an ambition to remove more carbon than is emitted across the entire value chain by 2040. Notably, the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, set to open later this year in Clermont, KY, will be the company’s first distillery powered by renewable energy, and Beam Suntory sites across the world have begun transitioning from higher carbon fuels, like coal and fuel oil, to lower carbon fuels, such as natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. The company has also begun evaluation of options to transition to renewable fuels across distilleries globally.

(GHG) by 50 percent across direct operations by 2030, with an ambition to remove more carbon than is emitted across the entire value chain by 2040. Notably, the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, set to open later this year in Clermont, KY, will be the company’s first distillery powered by renewable energy, and Beam Suntory sites across the world have begun transitioning from higher carbon fuels, like coal and fuel oil, to lower carbon fuels, such as natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. The company has also begun evaluation of options to transition to renewable fuels across distilleries globally. Reducing water usage for every unit of production by 50 percent by 2030 and replenishing more water than what is used in direct operations to water sources, shared with local communities and nature, by 2040. Beam Suntory’s Natural Water Sanctuary Program is inspired by Suntory’s unwavering dedication to sustainable water quality. It reflects an ongoing commitment to protecting the source of water for future use in its spirits and for surrounding communities. Both Maker’s Mark and the James B. Beam Distilling Co. have established Natural Water Sanctuaries in Kentucky to protect local water sources that are vital to the crafting of bourbon.

for every unit of production by 50 percent by 2030 and replenishing more water than what is used in direct operations to water sources, shared with local communities and nature, by 2040. Beam Suntory’s Natural Water Sanctuary Program is inspired by Suntory’s unwavering dedication to sustainable water quality. It reflects an ongoing commitment to protecting the source of water for future use in its spirits and for surrounding communities. Both Maker’s Mark and the James B. Beam Distilling Co. have established Natural Water Sanctuaries in Kentucky to protect local water sources that are vital to the crafting of bourbon. Planting more trees than those harvested to make whiskey barrels –a commitment to plant 500,000 trees annually by 2030. With Beam Suntory’s iconic bourbon brands aging only in new charred oak barrels, the world category leader is stepping up to ensure a sustainable source of American White Oak for future use in production, and to support sustainable forestry practices.

–a commitment to plant 500,000 trees annually by 2030. With Beam Suntory’s iconic bourbon brands aging only in new charred oak barrels, the world category leader is stepping up to ensure a sustainable source of American White Oak for future use in production, and to support sustainable forestry practices. Working only with suppliers that use sustainable practices by 2040.

by 2040. Using 100 percent recyclable packaging and 40 percent recycled materials by weight across the packaging portfolio by 2030.

*vs. 2015 baseline

+vs. 2019 baseline

CONSUMER POSITIVE: Beam Suntory provides tools for consumers to make positive choices for their personal wellbeing and impact on others through its Drink Smart program (www.drinksmart.com), partners with organizations around the world on evidence-based programs to combat underage consumption, binge drinking and impaired driving, and provides consumers with calorie and alcohol content for its key products. To further elevate its commitment to reducing harmful drinking and empowering consumers to make the right choices for them, the company has set goals that include:

Investing $500 million to promote responsible decisions and positively impact behavior by significantly expanding responsibility-led brand communications, elevating the Drink Smart platform, and supporting evidence-based partner programs. The company aims to engage more than 300 million consumers by 2030 with messages and tools designed to promote responsible decisions and reduce harmful drinking.

and positively impact behavior by significantly expanding responsibility-led brand communications, elevating the Drink Smart platform, and supporting evidence-based partner programs. The company aims to engage more than 300 million consumers by 2030 with messages and tools designed to promote responsible decisions and reduce harmful drinking. Enabling expanded choices by developing, introducing and investing in awareness of low- or no-ABV products in key categories, including whiskey, tequila, gin, vodka and ready-to-drink, by 2030.

by developing, introducing and investing in awareness of low- or no-ABV products in key categories, including whiskey, tequila, gin, vodka and ready-to-drink, by 2030. Providing nutrition and alcohol content information on packaging or online for 100 percent of products by 2030.

COMMUNITY POSITIVE: Beam Suntory will foster a more inclusive and equitable culture, while working to increase gender, racial, and ethnic representation across its business, and continue to engage and support employees around the world to volunteer their time. Goals include:

Reaching 50 percent women in leadership positions globally, 45 percent racially and ethnically diverse employee representation in the US, and achieve an industry-leading sense of belonging among employees by 2030.

positions globally, 45 percent racially and ethnically diverse employee representation in the US, and achieve an industry-leading sense of belonging among employees by 2030. Contributing 1 million cumulative volunteer hours to communities around the world by 2030 and continuing to invest in initiatives and organizations that support on-trade partners, build stronger communities, and promote social justice.

The company’s sustainability strategy is underpinned by corporate values rooted in a strict Code of Conduct & Ethics and a rigorous Global Citizenship Policy.

Beam Suntory will disclose progress against its targets each year.

More information about Proof Positive can be found at: http://www.beamsuntory.com/sustainability.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek®, Basil Hayden’s® and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

© 2021 Beam Suntory, Inc., Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1600, Chicago, IL 60654

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005211/en/