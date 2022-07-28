Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bears raise bets on Thai baht, dim view on other Asian FX eases - Reuters poll

07/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Bearish bets on the Thai baht extended on risks around recession, the Chinese economy, and inflation, while short bets on most Asian currencies eased slightly but remained firmly around multi-month highs, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The fortnightly poll of 13 analysts showed short bets on the Thai baht were the highest since January 2018, having steadily built up since early-March when the Ukraine war set off a series of factors and pressured the tourism-reliant, net oil importing country.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is among the laggards on the policy normalisation bandwagon, which its peers and major central banks have hopped on since long, further elevating the risks of a negative impact from rising costs amid weak activity in top regional economy China.

The Thai currency, the most shorted among Asian units, has depreciated about 14% since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 10.3% so far this year, placing it at the bottom of the rung with the Indian rupee and South Korean won.

"Market players remain short on the Thai baht vs the U.S. dollar until they are really certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass the peak of hawkishness," Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank said.

But, he said that weakness in the dollar after the Fed meeting would encourage investors to be bullish on the baht, relying on the recent green shoots observed in tourism and the economy.

The Fed overnight delivered another 75 basis points (bps) rate hike, and reiterated its resolve against stinging inflation in the world's biggest economy even at the risk of economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.

Analysts at Maybank, however, cautioned that although the greenback weakened after the Fed's move, Chair Jerome Powell is "still hawkish"; that could keep the Fed on an aggressive tightening path, ultimately continuing to support the safe haven dollar.

The poll's responses were collated before the Fed hike.

Elsewhere, sentiment for the Philippine peso improved over the past two weeks after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in mid-July raised its key interest rates by 75 bps in an off-cycle move.

Chinese yuan, seen as a safer bet among Asian currencies, was the second-least shorted currency in the region, while short positions on the Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, and the Malaysian ringgit moderated slightly but remained firm.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE USD/CNY USD/KRW USD/SGD USD/IDR USD/TWD USD/INR USD/MYR USD/PHP USD/THB

28-July-22 1.14 1.63 0.92 1.31 1.42 1.62 1.59 1.54 1.89

14-July-22 1.07 1.84 1.44 1.59 1.76 1.98 1.68 2.06 1.78

30-June-22 1.09 1.69 1.08 1.5 1.15 1.8 1.63 2.05 1.39

16-June-22 1.54 1.79 1.35 1.33 1.23 1.66 1.67 1.7 1.34

02-June-22 1.22 0.56 0.38 0.9 0.73 1.18 1.06 0.59 0.54

19-May-22 1.9 1.55 1.07 1.19 1.63 1.35 1.53 1.15 1.56

05-May-22 1.75 1.5 0.73 0.56 1.49 1.04 1.47 1.09 1.33

21-Apr-22 0.1 1.07 -0.17 -0.03 0.94 0.75 0.89 1 0.71

07-Apr-22 -0.41 0.99 -0.46 -0.05 0.81 0.63 0.32 0.53 0.31

24-Mar-22 -0.16 0.98 0.19 0.04 1.16 0.99 0.12 1.4 0.46

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Sameer Manekar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.21% 55.737354 Delayed Quote.2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (AUD/THB) -0.21% 25.588 Delayed Quote.5.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.69954 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.21772 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.11% 62.174 Delayed Quote.5.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.78005 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
EURO / INDIAN RUPEE (EUR/INR) 0.04% 81.5074 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) -0.09% 37.348 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.0222 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012539 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 107.63 Delayed Quote.34.61%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.29% 5570.23 Real-time Quote.-12.35%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.78% 552.95 Real-time Quote.-25.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.29% 0.62753 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.74507 Delayed Quote.6.35%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.13% 79.75 Delayed Quote.7.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.77% 59.8143 Delayed Quote.-19.87%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) -0.18% 36.576 Delayed Quote.10.63%
WTI 0.66% 98.571 Delayed Quote.27.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04aBears raise bets on Thai baht, dim view on other Asian FX eases - Reuters poll
RE
02:03aAnalysis-As inflation soars, European consumer goods M&A slows
RE
02:02aAnalysis-After another jumbo Fed hike, some investors see glimmers of hope
RE
02:00aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Morgan stanley cuts target price to chf…
RE
02:00aDebt shadow may hang over Kenya's next president
RE
02:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
01:56aArcelorMittal Q2 earnings beat expectations, buys Brazil's CSP
RE
01:54aJapan's short-end yields fall after strong auction demand
RE
01:54aBearish positions hover at multi-month highs on most asian curre…
RE
01:54aShort bets on philippine peso pull back to over one-month low…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EROAD : Capital Change Notice - Issue of Performance Share Rights
2AB InBev reports higher than expected Q2 earnings
3EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
4Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
5China's central bank eyes $148 billion bailout for developers -FT

HOT NEWS