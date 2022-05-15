Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Beautiful song shows Ukraine's bravery, NATO deputy says lauding Eurovision win

05/15/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO foreign ministers meeting, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Eurovision and NATO might not usually be associated, but on Sunday the military alliance's deputy chief congratulated Ukraine for winning the annual music contest with a "beautiful song", calling it a testament to its bravery in fighting Russia.

Foreign ministers from the 30-member alliance NATO gathered in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Finland and Sweden's possible membership to the alliance and its strategy in the face of what NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana said was Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

"I would like to congratulate Ukraine for winning the Eurovision contest. And this is not something I'm making in a light way. Because we have seen yesterday the immense public support all over Europe and Australia for the bravery... Of course the song was beautiful, it is beautiful," the diplomat said.

Geoana took the helm on Sunday as his boss Jens Stoltenberg could not take part in the Berlin meeting after testing positive for COVID earlier this week.

Saturday's marathon Eurovision song contest saw The Kalush Orchestra pip the United Kingdom with their entry "Stefania", and Geoana sought to link its victory with Ukraine's fight against Russia and the alliance's solidarity with Kyiv.

Geoana said NATO wanted to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that despite starting the most "brutal and cynical" conflict since the Second World War, Ukraine continued to surprise with its bravery and the West with its unity.

"So I'm saying that we are united. We are strong, (and) will continue to help Ukraine in winning this war," he said.

Moscow describes its actions as a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

(Reporting by John Irish and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By John Irish and Sabine Siebold


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aBeautiful song shows Ukraine's bravery, NATO deputy says lauding Eurovision win
RE
04:47aUkraine's top diplomat meets U.S. Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies
RE
04:44aUkraine's top diplomat meets U.S. Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies
RE
04:35aNATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:35aNATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
RE
04:09aWorld leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president
RE
04:06aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
04:05aAnalysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia
RE
03:57aPolling begins for Lebanese parliamentary election
RE
03:53aEXCLUSIVE : India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS