Beauty Drinks Market Will Showcase Neutral Impact During 2020-2024 | Growing Prevalence of Premature Aging to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/08/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the beauty drinks market and it is poised to grow by $ 161.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005086/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinside (Switzerland) AG, and Vital Proteins LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing prevalence of premature aging has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing adoption of popular alternatives for beauty drinks might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Beauty Drinks Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Collagen Protein
    • Vitamins And Minerals
    • Fruit Extracts
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online

Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beauty drinks market report covers the following areas:

  • Beauty Drinks Market Size
  • Beauty Drinks Market Trends
  • Beauty Drinks Market Industry Analysis
  • Beauty Drinks Market Outlook

This study identifies the increasing frequency of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty drinks market size during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beauty Drinks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beauty drinks market size during the next five years
  • Estimation of the beauty drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the beauty drinks market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beauty drinks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bode Pro Inc.
  • Bottled Science Ltd.
  • Feed Your Skin JV SL
  • Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Lacka Foods Ltd.
  • Sappe Public Co. Ltd.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • Skinside (Switzerland) AG
  • Vital Proteins LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
