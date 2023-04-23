STORY: Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

The big-box store, which shot to popularity in the 1990s as a go-to shopping destination for wedding registries and those with new and growing families has seen demand drop off in recent years as its merchandising strategy to sell more store-branded products fizzled.

Last year the business switched strategies, instead bringing in more national brands that shoppers might recognize. But it wasn't enough. The company reported a loss of nearly $400 million after sales plunged by a third for the quarter that ended last November.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in a New Jersey court. The filing lists both its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion.

The company added that its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as it starts efforts to effect the closure of its retail locations.