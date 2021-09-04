Beef giant Brazil halts China exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest
beef exporter, has suspended beef exports to its No. 1 customer
China after confirming two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease
in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry
said on Saturday.
The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact
agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing
time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the
ministry said in a statement. China will decide when to begin
importing again, it added.
The suspension is a major blow for Brazilian farmers: China
and Hong Kong buy more than half of Brazil's beef exports.
The cases were identified in meat plants in the states of
Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, the ministry said. It said they
were the fourth and fifth cases of "atypical" mad cow disease
that have been detected in Brazil in 23 years.
It said "atypical" mad cow disease develops spontaneously
and is not related to eating contaminated foods. Brazil has
never had a case of "classic" mad cow disease, it said.
The two cases were confirmed on Friday after samples were
sent to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) lab in
Alberta, Canada, the ministry said. The OIE had subsequently
been informed of the two cases, in compliance with international
norms, the ministry said.
The ministry said there was no risk to animal or human
health.
Brazil's government will hope the suspension is lifted
quickly. The country's powerful agribusiness sector is one of
the main drivers of its long-lagging economy. China is Brazil's
top trade partner, and buys vast quantities of its commodities.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo
Writing by Gabriel Stargardter
Editing by Matthew Lewis)